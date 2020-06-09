Las Vegas reopened. People appeared.

(CNN) – Dice were flying, restaurants were clogging, and Las Vegas was hoping to reopen over the weekend when Sin City returned after more than two months of closure due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news: Hotels and attractions were much busier than expected, prompting many local tourism companies to speed up plans to open more of their properties in the coming weeks.

The bad news: According to field reports of casino floors and the busy sidewalks that line Las Vegas Boulevard, few visitors wore face shields or practiced social distancing, two precautions that federal and local public health officials have encouraged. to curb the spread of Covid -19 during the summer.

Simply put, Vegas is back, but it may not be as safe as visitors would like during these tough times.

"People are not being reckless; they just aren't as paranoid as I expected. " Scott Roeben, owner of VitalVegas.com

"Las Vegas is about our guests being carefree, but in the first few days of reopening, it seems like there may be too much 'free care' and too little 'care'," said Scott Roeben , owner of VitalVegas.com, a travel blog. . "People are not being reckless; they just aren't as paranoid as I expected."

Unexpected interests

"Mr. Las Vegas," Wayne Newton welcomes guests to Caesars Palace. Courtesy of Denise Truscello / Caesars Palace and Flamingo

Before unpacking how seriously Las Vegas visitors were taking the pandemic, let's focus on the most important issue: There were people. Many of them.

Considering that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in about half of the 50 states, local tourism officials and casino executives weren't sure how much interest a newly reopened Las Vegas would generate over the weekend. "reopening".

They received their response almost immediately: Sin City reopened at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4, and throughout the city, destinations were full.

The atmosphere on the casino floors was electric: in Venetian Las Vegas, players cheered as they ran through the doors. At Caesars Palace, actors dressed as Cesar and Cleopatra donned face masks and joined forces with Wayne Newton (they call him Mr. Las Vegas around the Las Vegas Valley) to welcome guests.

Not much of a bet

In the city center, under the video canopy of the pedestrian mall known as the Fremont Street Experience, visitors posed for selfies with waiters wearing bikinis and giant plastic face shields.

Bob Finch, director of operations for Station Casinos, which opened six of its 10 Las Vegas resorts this weekend, said he was "incredibly satisfied with the positive response and participation," noting that the guests had "led the social media and let us know that we are excited to return and are impressed with the security protocols we have implemented. "

Derek Stevens, owner of The D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Casino and Circa Las Vegas, under construction, agreed. Stevens instructed staff members to pour glasses of sparkling wine for each hotel guest at check-in, and greeted the guests in person.

"We wanted to make sure we welcome everyone and got off to a good start," said Stevens, who last week sponsored a promotion through which he gifted 2,000 one-way airline tickets to Las Vegas from 33 cities across the country. "When they got to the casino, everyone was in a good mood."

What virus

Signs of social distancing, like this one at Caesars Palace, did not deter some visitors from congregating. Courtesy of Denise Truscello / Caesars Palace and Flamingo

Those who run local attractions were also surprised by the demand.

Noel Bowman, owner of ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade, said that he and his team planned to close at 10 p.m. that first night but it stayed open until 2 a.m. to accommodate the crowd of guests.

"We were unexpectedly surprised by heavy traffic and guests ready to spend money," said Bowman, whose attractions are essentially bars made of ice. Bowman added that despite protests rejecting institutionalized racism, "our crowd was as diverse as possible and everyone treated each other with kindness and respect."

Rod Taylor, vice president of Lake Mead / Mohave Adventures, said the crowds also arrived at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, about 30 minutes southeast of McCarran International Airport. Taylor's company operates several marinas with boat rentals. He said this weekend was the busiest of the year.

"We have not seen demand at these levels since before the last recession," he said, referring to 2008.

Next to normal

Guests play dice at a table with Plexiglass security shields at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Restorers reported similar data. Brian Howard, chef and owner of Sparrow + Wolf, a global cuisine restaurant in Chinatown, said his restaurant has been sold since the doors opened Thursday, noting that despite rules limiting the place to 50 per percent of normal capacity, Energy and life in the occupied room are rapidly returning.

"It is a great feeling to see the guests singing the songs from the playlists, laughing and enjoying each other again," he said. "You have the feeling that everyone is ready to celebrate dating again."

Joe & # 39; s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace, launched a new "COVID-19 compensation fee" in the amount of 4 percent on all checks, a new parent company policy of the restaurant, Lettuce Entertain You.

Mon Ami Gabi, a restaurant within Paris Las Vegas, was also charging the fee. Company officials said in a statement that the rates are completely optional and that guests of both restaurants can decline the rate if they wish.

Reopening of surprises

The Bellagio Coronavirus Welcome Kit Courtesy of Bellagio Las Vegas.

In addition to an unexpected lawsuit, Las Vegas reopened with several surprises last week, some good and welcome, others less so.

For starters, many casino resorts decided to forgo parking fees, and some have promised not to return fees for at least a year (if not longer). At least one resort, SAHARA, also promised not to apply resort fees on stays until the end of the month, a savings of approximately $ 38 per night.

"We hope to see visits continue to increase in the coming weeks and we are delighted to do what we do best again," said Paul Hobson, SAHARA's senior vice president and general manager.

Elsewhere in the city, several resorts have invested in gift bags for overnight guests.

At Bellagio, for example, each stay in the foreseeable future includes a bag with two casino-branded face masks, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, and two metal tools that look like giant keys. The tools are designed to allow guests to open doors and press the elevator buttons without touching any foreign surfaces.

The Las Vegas Cosmopolitan also provided hotel guests with takeout bags with masks, disinfectant, and other loot.

"Park MGM is the first resort on the Las Vegas Strip to completely ban smoking."

There were other changes. Many restaurants offered menus and wine lists that visitors can view on their personal devices through QR codes. Some hotels have also implemented technology that allows guests to check into hotel rooms on a mobile app; Once they go through this process, the guests' personal devices become keys to unlock the room doors.

Finally, last week, Park MGM became the first Las Vegas Strip resort to ban smoking entirely, a move that occurred due to the potential risk of spreading or contracting Covid-19 through aerosolized drops when breathing.

Other reopening rituals in the city revealed surprise fees and prolonged closings.

Palms Casino Resort, the property on which Station Casinos spent nearly $ 1 billion as recently as last year, remains closed to visitors.

Dangerous behavior

Security was a big problem during the weekend's reopening, especially considering that the nation (and the world, for that matter) is still in the thick of fighting a global pandemic. At this point, the criticism was mixed.

Resorts and casinos certainly tried to cultivate a safe environment. Almost all properties (and many city attractions) installed multiple hand sanitizing stations on each property. A handful of casinos installed plexiglass barriers on table games like blackjack, craps, and roulette. MGM Resorts even rolled out real sinks with soap, water, and paper towels.

In an interview the week before the reopening, John Flynn, MGM vice president of management, said his company was willing to do everything possible to keep guests safe and protect them from catching the virus. This week, after reopening, he said the new experience was not much different from the previous one.

"The energy we felt this weekend was further proof that doing Las Vegas safely remains the same Las Vegas experience that guests have come to know and love," Flynn said in a statement.

Up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, casino executives reported that visitors did a great job of adopting new safety precautions.

But field reports painted a different picture, one in which many people in the city did not distance themselves or stay on top of minimizing exposure to germs.

Social media captured most of this evidence. A Twitter video posted by Los Angeles Times sports columnist Arash Markasi, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, captured a two-minute tour of the casino floor at The Cosmopolitan during which few customers They wore masks and most of the visitors congregated as if nothing was wrong at all.

Vegas unmasked

On June 5, the Review-Journal, the local newspaper, published a photo essay on the reopening of the night on Fremont Street, and hardly anyone in the 15 photos was wearing a mask.

"What I noticed is zero consistency. Overall, no one seemed to care that there was a pandemic. " Tim Haughinberry, owner of Back Bar USA

Tim Haughinberry, owner of Back Bar USA, a local beverage merchandising company, made similar observations.

In an email, Haughinberry said he spent much of the weekend checking out the atmosphere at various bars and restaurants in the city. Takeaway: People didn't seem to be taking public health recommendations seriously.

"What I noticed is zero consistency," he wrote. "Overall, no one seemed to care that there was a pandemic."

Roeben, the man behind Vital Vegas, noted that casino workers privately told him that they were not seeing guests wearing masks or distancing themselves appropriately. Some workers even admitted that it bothered them.

"I think (the visitors) are ready to break loose, and I'm starting to get the feeling that it's translating into some kind of illusion; that if you ignore the threat, it doesn't exist," Roeben wrote in a direct message about Twitter. "We all know this is not permanent, it is the & # 39; new storm & # 39;. Vegas should not be done with masks or concerns. It is an escape."

The following: offers, offers, offers

While the weekend's reopening definitely boosted the Las Vegas economy, it is still too early to discern the impacts on public health; Because Covid-19 has an incubation period of 7 to 14 days, Las Vegas will not know if visitors were exposed to the virus until mid-June at the earliest.

Meanwhile, fueled by strong demand, casino companies have accelerated plans to reopen secondary properties in the city. MGM opened MGM Grand, Bellagio, and New York-New York last week; There are now plans to open Excalibur on June 11.

Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas, and other resorts, plans to open some of its other properties soon as well. This means greater discounts on hotel rooms, especially during the week.

Station Casinos offers a deal with up to 25 percent off regular room rates on a 2 night minimum stay with a $ 50 food and beverage credit. JSX, a Dallas-based jet service, promoted a new package with private jet service to Las Vegas on Monday, a king bed suite in Wynn Las Vegas, and a $ 50 dinner credit to select restaurants within the casino.

As more restaurants open, more shopping venues ease restrictions, and the return of sports professionals attracts bettors to return to local sportsbooks, now may be the perfect time to return to Las Vegas.

Just be sure to stay six feet from strangers and wear a mask.

Matt Villano is a writer and editor based in Northern California. He considers Las Vegas his home away from home and has written and updated 13 guides to the city since 2008. Find out more about him at whalehead.com.