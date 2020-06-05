Las Vegas reopens today | CNN Travel

(CNN) – Detailed cleaning checklists. Half-empty casinos. Meals only for reservations. No shows, discos or sporting events. These are just a few of the realities that travelers can expect when Las Vegas reopens for tourist traffic today.

Simply put, Vegas is back, but it won't look like the destination we know and love.

Like much of the country, the city has been closed to visitors since mid-March, an effort by casino companies and local officials to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Now, after more than 70 days of closed resorts, closed restaurants, lap dances, and a deserted Las Vegas boulevard, Sin City is preparing to lean back into sin – at least as much debauchery as one can experience with one face masking, disinfecting hands regularly and standing or sitting six feet from everyone else.

A step towards "normality"

The famous sign welcomes motorists to the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip. Ethan Miller / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

"We welcome visitors, but we will take all possible precautions," he said in an online briefing. "We encourage visitors to have fun and have a good time."

Still, Las Vegas will look different. Even a new television advertising campaign It uses simple language to alert visitors that things may be unfamiliar in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future: "The world has changed and Vegas is changing with it," the ad says.

That announcement was produced by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the organization in charge of marketing southern Nevada and the same group that organized the famous campaign "What happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas" . CEO Steve Hill said the idea behind the new announcement is to reassure visitors that while Las Vegas may not seem familiar, it is still the same place.

"People think of Las Vegas as an escape, and it may still be an escape from what everyone has had to go through in the past two and a half or three months," Hill said. "Certain aspects of (Las Vegas) won't necessarily be what you're used to, but you absolutely can come and have a good time."

As Hill suggests, a Las Vegas reboot is a step toward "normality," the return of a destiny that embodies the independence, bravado, and eclecticism of the American ideal.

Here's a closer look at the Las Vegas vacation in the coming months.

Hotels gradually restart

New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is preparing to reopen. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Without a doubt, the most important aspect of the reopening of Las Vegas is the reopening of the hotels: people who visit from out of town obviously need places to stay. At the last check, there were approximately 150,000 hotel rooms around the Las Vegas Valley; only a fraction of these will open immediately.

On the Las Vegas Strip, the 4-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard that runs from the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to Sahara Avenue, casinos opening June 4 will include the New York-New hotel and casino York, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas, Venetian, and Wynn Las Vegas.

Outside of the Strip, many Station casinos and Boyd Gaming resorts are also reopening.

Derek Stevens, owner of The D Las Vegas and downtown Golden Gate Casino, will also open their properties on June 4. Always a showman, Stevens offered 1,000 free one-way airline tickets to Las Vegas for visitors to return.

All tickets were claimed on the D Las Vegas website within two hours, and when Stevens added another 1,000 free one-way tickets, they were also sold out almost immediately.

"We knew Las Vegas was in high demand, and seeing these flights book as fast as they did is overwhelming and exciting," Stevens said in a press release. "Whether people decide to visit my casinos or explore other parts of the city, this is a strong indicator of how Las Vegas can quickly restore its former glory."

Rich Broome, a spokesman for Caesars Entertainment, said that most companies are taking a gradual approach to measure demand and minimize risk to employees.

"None of us have any idea what the demand will be," he said, noting that resorts and hotels that aren't opening immediately are likely to be taking reservations for stays starting July 1. "We are starting slowly and gradually we will go from there."

All casino resorts will reopen with extensive hand sanitizing stations on all properties. They will also deliver free face masks (some even marked with company logos). Some, like Bellagio and New York-New York, will have handwash stations with water, towels, and soap. The new signage will recommend that guests always wear masks, but face coats will not be required for visitors, only for employees.

Some resorts will take additional precautions. Wynn Resorts properties plan to use thermal imaging cameras at each entrance to intercept people with fever. The Venetian has assembled a team of 25 emergency medical technicians to be available should guests require immediate attention.

The pool party is over; Events like Flo Rida's performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool Dayclub in May 2019 will not be back anytime soon. Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

Most hotels will reopen with access to the pool; some will have pool covers that operate at reduced hours. Although the rowdy pool parties Vegas is known for probably won't be back anytime soon.

Two other perks: Many hotels will implement keyless entry programs to minimize queues at the check-in counter, and most will reopen with free parking, a Las Vegas service that has gradually disappeared over the past two years.

On the other hand, nightclubs, shows and some spas will continue to be closed for the foreseeable future, part of an ongoing Sisolak order designed to minimize risk, promote appropriate social distancing, and protect public health.

One of the biggest differences between Las Vegas before and after the pandemic will be room cleaning protocols.

In the past, each company had its own set of rules. Now, all hotels must meet the procedural cleanliness standards set by the Centers for Disease Control, the Southern Nevada Health District, the World Health Organization, and the local gaming control board.

CNN's Richard Quest walks into the Four Seasons Hotel New York to see what steps they are taking to keep guests healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

These new protocols include housewives who update all bedding and glassware between stays, clean HVAC filters more frequently, and spend more time cleaning high-contact surfaces such as telephones and television remote controls.

John Flynn, vice president of management for MGM Resorts, said that after his company's cleaning staff has cleaned a room, they will put a sticker on the door, so guests know that no one has accessed the room since. Flynn, who heads the company's health and safety strategy, said that while this is not one of the specific requirements, MGM has chosen to do so to help reassure customers.

"We intend to go further to offer peace of mind," he said. "We believe that collectively, we can still make a trip to Las Vegas a great experience and create memories for a lifetime."

Casinos: a work in progress

A model of a handwashing station on the casino floor at the Bellagio in Las Vegas offers an idea of ​​what visitors can expect. Courtesy of MGM International

Players, take note: Las Vegas casinos will be unknown territory for the foreseeable future.

Sure, the casino floor will still have your favorite games. Yes, there will still be opportunities to win jackpots. The odds will not change.

Overall, though, an effort to create distance between players will make the experience less social, and in some cases, new approaches to certain games will leave the environment feeling sterile.

Take dice, for example. A standard craps table seats 14 players; seven at each end. Under new social distancing rules established by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, casinos cannot have more than three players on each end, for a total of six.

What's more, casinos must keep crowds from gathering behind the person rolling the dice, a tradition that often results in cheers being heard throughout the casino.

"You can still play your favorite games in casinos, but the scene will be different," said Broome of Caesars. "Safety is our number 1 priority, and we will do whatever we have to do to keep it that way."

Other board games will implement new rules. Blackjack, which generally seats six, will only allow three players at a time. The same with Pai Gow Poker. And roulette.

Casinos are likely to have fewer gaming pits.

In the slot department, casinos are withdrawing half of their slot machines, or simply turning off half of the machines. During an interview with CNN earlier this month, Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said his company planned to remove the chairs in front of the slot machines so that visitors weren't even tempted to sit down.

CNN & # 39; s Kyung Lah Talk to Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio about how the pandemic has halted operations at the iconic Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and how the hotel and casino plan to reopen once the restrictions are eased.

Howard Stutz, a veteran gambling journalist and executive editor of the CDC news service Gaming Reports, said that while casino policies seem a little harsh, executives are doing the best they can.

"It's not like there's a playbook for this," said Stutz, who is also a frequent contributor to The Nevada Independent, a nonpartisan media outlet. "The most important question they are asking now is simply, 'Will people really come?'

To make potential visitors feel even more comfortable, some casinos were considering adding Plexiglass and acrylic barriers to certain table games to protect dealers from players and players from each other.

The Bellagio images showed dice tables with acrylic dividers between the betting positions. Images from Wynn Las Vegas and El Cortez (which is the center) showed blackjack tables with translucent hockey-style partitions between bettors and dealer.

While casino executives said they would disinfect the chips regularly, none offered firm details on how to do so.

Another burning issue that executives were still solving: whether to ban smoking in the casino. This change can only be authorized by the Nevada legislature.

"It will be interesting to see how everything unfolds," said Stutz.

Restaurants open … if you dare

The Mayfair Supper Club opened at Bellagio Resort & Casino on New Year's Eve 2019. Courtesy of the Mayfair Supper Club.

Las Vegas has established itself as one of the best dining destinations in the United States.

Still, the dining experiences in the coming weeks at the restaurants inside and outside the resorts will be unlike anything Sin City has ever seen.

For starters, buffets are closed and ultimately can be closed forever.

Next, entry is prohibited; All clients must make reservations in advance. Guests cannot dine in groups of more than five, and all diners must be from the same home or dwelling unit.

Finally, the dining rooms will be placed in such a way that no table is closer than six feet from another table, even if the tables are outside.

Other dramatic changes to city restaurants will include masked servers, disposable menus, and, at least in some restaurants, certified plastic-wrapped and clean napkin and utensil configurations.

Of course, each open restaurant is also selling takeout, a strange sight at some of the high-end joints in the city.

Fortunately, one of the only parts of the Las Vegas dining scene that won't change at all is the food itself.

This means that visitors to Esther & # 39; s Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant in the Arts District near the city center, can enjoy exclusive pasta as always from Chef James Trees, who is a finalist for the James Beard 2020 Prize in the category Best Southwest Chef.

After being closed for about two months, Trees opened their restaurant on May 15 for weekend dinners only and said its staff is "eager to serve" visitors when they return.

"(The time that passed) was an opportunity to get back to basics," he said. "People are looking for normality. If they can get it from a loaf of bread or a plate of pasta, that's the most important thing we can do."

For visitors who don't want to worry about individual bookings, tourism companies are filling the void.

In response to demand for more socially distant restaurants, Finger Licking Foodie Tours earlier this month launched a self-guided tour that includes reservations at three different restaurants downtown.

The $ 79 experience includes a round of signature dishes at each restaurant. Company President Donald Contursi said seats are limited to only those at the same party and that participants receive a discount on the additional food they wish to purchase.

"(This is) a way for people to celebrate dining out without breaking the bank and making them feel special after all they've been through," he wrote in a recent email.

Remote attractions

Bright Lights: The Las Vegas Neon Museum is committed to business as usual. The neon museum

People love attractions in Las Vegas, and they will be different, too.

Nightlife without shows and nightclubs will require visitors to be more creative on their own. Relaxing without using the spa could create more anxiety than anticipated. Even shopping malls will probably open with different rules and hours.

ICEBAR, the frozen ice room at The LINQ Promenade on the Strip, planned to open in the first half of June. In addition to improved disinfection protocols and masks and gloves for staff, the administration has tripled the number of parkas available so that each can be thoroughly cleaned after use.

Other attractions outside of the Strip also seem committed to presenting visitors with a business-as-usual look.

The Neon Museum, for example, which cures old neon signs and is mostly outdoors, reopened on May 22 with new protocols that included detecting fevers at the front door to visitors, limiting numbers for allow social distancing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces at least once an hour.

Guests visiting the downtown museum in the coming weeks can see the electrified Stardust sign, as well as four pieces by Tim Burton in an ongoing exhibit.

At the Mob Museum, which is also located in the city center, visitors will be required to wear face masks, and each guest will receive a bottle of hand sanitizer at the entrance fee.

Guests can opt for free rubber gloves or a pencil to use with some of the interactive displays.

All by myself: an almost deserted Fremont street, after casinos were ordered closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in March, is an unusual site. John Locher / AP

The Fremont Street Experience, an outdoor shopping mall in the heart of downtown, has been closed for more than two months, but CEO Patrick Hughes said the attraction is also reopening.

Hughes noted that the teams will use a special disinfecting mist to disinfect surfaces twice a day, doing their best to keep the normally crowded area clean. He added that the Fremont Street Experience will install temporary signage to remind visitors to take social distancing seriously.

"Before there was the slogan of 'We have always gone higher', but now we are going to encourage people to go longer," Hughes told the local NPR affiliate. "While a six foot spacing is recommended, we will tell you to go up seven feet just to go one more."

Even McCarran International Airport appears poised to spread public health awareness.

The airport has implemented new guidelines that promise to use hospital-grade cleaning products on all high-contact surfaces and strongly suggests that only ticketed passengers and employees enter terminals to minimize the risk of exposure and spread.

"We understand that the airport and the travel experience will be different from what people experienced prior to the Covid-19 outbreak," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation for Clark County. "This campaign will help passengers understand the changes they will see and build confidence to feel that they can still travel in a safe and healthy way."

Outdoor adventure

The arch-shaped rock formations in the Valley of Fire, Nevada's first and oldest state park, may be even more attractive to visitors during the coronavirus era. George Rose / Getty Images

Perhaps the only part of the Las Vegas Valley that will feel semi-normal is the outdoors.

This is the final destination for social distancing; With Spring Mountain National Recreation Area to the northwest, Red Rock National Conservation Area to the west, Lake Mead National Recreation Area to the south, and Lake Las Vegas to the east, there are literally hundreds of thousands of acres of open space to explore within a one hour drive from the strip.

Add to this Valley of Fire State Park and Grand Canyon National Park further afield, and as long as it's properly hydrated, it's possible to visit Las Vegas and spend most of your time outdoors.

LVCVA's new ad covers this fact, highlighting the entire "space" of the city and showing clips of a fit couple walking in the desert.

The emphasis is subtle, but it is a remarkable pivot. Steve Hill, CEO of the organization, said that now is the time for regular Las Vegas visitors to explore an aspect of the city that they have never tried before.

"It is never too late to see a new side of Las Vegas," he said. "This is the opportunity to do just that."

Matt Villano is a writer and editor based in Northern California. He has written and updated 13 guides on Las Vegas and has visited it more than 130 times since 2003. He has no problem playing three-handed Pai Gow. Find out more about him at whalehead.com.