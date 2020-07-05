Las Vegas sportsbook suffers one of the biggest losses in history

LAS VEGAS: The nearly a quarter of a million dollars in winning bets reportedly placed at MGM Resorts last Sunday could be the biggest loss of sports betting in Las Vegas history in bets made after an event has started.

Seven longtime Las Vegas bookmakers can't remember a bigger loss, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But each bettor received successes in previous posts and said it's a pretty common thing in books.

According to an ESPN report, Sunday bets were allowed because incorrect start times were posted in some Korean and Chinese baseball games due to a manual entry error.

Almost all of the approximately 50 bets were placed at self-service kiosks at the Bellagio between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., when the games in question started at 1 a.m. and at 2 a.m.

Bets included a $ 250, 10-stage parlay that paid out over $ 137,100.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reportedly investigating the matter. Whenever there is a dispute of more than $ 500, the state books should contact the board, which conducts an investigation and issues a decision that the books must comply with.

"It has happened to all of us," said Westgate sports betting director John Murray. “I think every bookmaker has probably dealt with this at some point since the beginning of time.

"We've had past post situations where our employees put in the wrong time or the wrong number or forgot to shut something down. It's manual input and humans will make mistakes."

Robert Walker, USBook's director of sports betting operations, remains obsessed with being published in the past during his tenure as director of sports betting for MGM Resorts from 1996 to 2008.

"I still haven't gotten past some mistakes I made at The Mirage 20 years ago," he said. "There is no worse feeling than when you see a bet on a game that has already started.

“They turned me on some half time before. If you don't manually close the half time line, they keep betting and that's what they did. "

Walker said a college football bettor made a $ 3,000 part-time bet at Louisiana State late in the fourth quarter, when the bet couldn't be lost.

"Once I saw that bet in the fourth quarter, it mortified me," he said.

The bookmaker blocked the collection while Walker went to the MGM Grand to explain his mistake to the bettor.

"He told me the story that they didn't know and that they were LSU fans. But you're still watching the game," he said. "But it was 100% my fault. They were guests of the casino, so at that moment I took their side and it was a mistake that we had to eat. ”