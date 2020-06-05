Globally, May was 0.63 degrees Celsius warmer than the May average between 1981 and 2010, making it the warmest May in this data record, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.
The increase in May follows a clear trend registered by Copernicus during the past year. In the last 12-month period through May, global temperatures were 0.7 degrees Celsius warmer than average, matching the previous annual high between October 2015 and September 2016.
Overall, Europe was slightly cooler than average, but with strong geographic differences, according to the report.
The most surprising peak was in Siberia, the typically icy region encompassing much of Russia, which rose 10 degrees Celsius at average levels.
An environmental group described the damage as "catastrophic," and the concentration of pollutants in nearby waters has already exceeded allowable levels tens of thousands of times, according to Russia's Rosprirodnadzor environmental agency.
Two-thirds of Russia sit on permafrost, which is rapidly degrading, drilling places with giant sinks.
A remarkably warm winter follows in Russia, which would generally be covered in snow at the beginning of a year.