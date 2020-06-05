





Globally, May was 0.63 degrees Celsius warmer than the May average between 1981 and 2010, making it the warmest May in this data record, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

Copernicus' figures correlate with a 1.26 degrees Celsius rise in pre-industrial levels for May. Global temperatures should be avoided rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius at those levels To avoid major impacts on the climate, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has concluded.

The increase in May follows a clear trend registered by Copernicus during the past year. In the last 12-month period through May, global temperatures were 0.7 degrees Celsius warmer than average, matching the previous annual high between October 2015 and September 2016.

Overall, Europe was slightly cooler than average, but with strong geographic differences, according to the report. The most surprising peak was in Siberia, the typically icy region encompassing much of Russia, which rose 10 degrees Celsius at average levels. Russian President Vladimir Putin this week ordered a state of emergency in the Siberian city of Norilsk, after 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a nearby river From a power station in an incident, officials blame the melting of permafrost in the region An environmental group described the damage as "catastrophic," and the concentration of pollutants in nearby waters has already exceeded allowable levels tens of thousands of times, according to Russia's Rosprirodnadzor environmental agency. Two-thirds of Russia sit on permafrost, which is rapidly degrading, drilling places with giant sinks. A remarkably warm winter follows in Russia, which would generally be covered in snow at the beginning of a year. Instead, he saw the hottest winter in the history of 140 years of meteorological observations Beating the previous record for the 2015-2016 winter temperature by 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit), the country's Russian State Hydrometeorological Center reported in March.





