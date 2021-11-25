Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10 is an American show that airs on Sundays. John Oliver is the host of this show. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver talks about things that happened in the past week and makes jokes. It is on HBO, and it premiered in 2014. Last Week Tonight shows what is happening in the world. It is a way to laugh at things that are not funny. John Oliver was on The Daily Show before he started the Last Week Tonight show.

Oliver’s contract with HBO was for two years. But in September 2020, HBO announced that the show would stay on for another three years, through 2023. The eighth season ended in November 2021.

What is the expected release date for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10?

John Oliver’s tv series, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, will be back on HBO in Season 10. The release date in the USA is 2023. Sky Comedy hasn’t announced the date yet.

What are the achievements of the show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10?

Oliver’s first appearance on the show had 1.11 million people watching. The number of people watching online has grown because of YouTube videos with different segments.HBO has a YouTube channel. Sometimes, the videos on the YouTube channel are good, but not good enough for TV. Some people watch it on their TVs and computers. Across all of these things, Last Week Tonight averaged 4.1 million viewers in its first season.

Last Week Tonight is a show that was named the best show of 2014 by one reviewer. They wrote, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is an example of how good television should be.”

Hank Stuever of The Washington Post compared Oliver’s program with The Daily Show many times in his review of Oliver’s debut.

This is an article about how the mainstream media and politics can be bad, but it is delivered in satire. The goal of this article is to make people look foolish while laughing at them.

The writer of Time also wrote about Last Week like the Daily Show, but there was more space and time for Oliver’s show to do more. The writer said that Oliver had a sharper tone and he has an outsider perspective from England, as well as a lot of passion about his subjects.

What are the production details of the show?

Oliver tells the interviewer that he has to watch everything. He watches for fun, too.

He likes Fareed Zakaria’s show on Sundays and 60 minutes. He also says he watches other shows like CNN, Fox, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and CNBC.

A half-hour of talking without any commercials is hard to do. The cast and crew of the show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” had to figure out how to deal with this. Tim Carvell, the executive producer, spoke about it in an interview.

The show we are making is going to be different from The Daily Show because we will do comedy sketches instead of just having someone talk for 30 minutes. We will also do commercials. This is so the show won’t be all about John and so it won’t get boring.

The show is about guests. HBO told the people not to worry about celebrities. They should talk to others. The show is not a parody news show, so they can’t pretend to be journalists or anything like that.

The sixth episode of season 7 was the last. Then the studio and show offices were closed because people tested positive for COVID-19. The show went on a break until it came back. The show returned on March 29, 2020. When people have COVID-19 they can’t come to the show. So it is being filmed in Oliver’s home with no studio audience. They are making the show mostly over virtual communication.

