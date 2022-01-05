Late Night is a comedy-drama film that stars Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson, others. Late Night centers around the life of late-night TV show host Katherine Newbury( Emma Thompson) who has to deal with her new show writer played by Mindy Kaling after things go sour at work.

What’s the movie about?

The official synopsis of the movie reads, After almost 30 years, a groundbreaking talk-show host (Emma Thompson) suspects she may soon be losing her coveted seat on late-night television unless she manages a game-changing transformation in Late Night . Katherine to save her late-night show hires a writer Molly Patel. Molly’s transformation of the show proves to be a success. But the story is not so simple. Things start to go tense and bitter when secrets start to uncover Katherine’s personal life.

Why you should watch this movie Late Night?

The performances by Emma Thompson and Late Night newcomer Mindy Kaling are the main reasons to watch this movie. Thompson is an acclaimed British actress who has proven her talent in many films, but Kaling is new to the scene and gives an amazing performance that holds its own against Thompson. The two bounce off of each other perfectly creating a great dynamic on-screen. Not only do the performances make the film worth watching, but also the story itself is interesting and provides good insight into what goes on behind the scenes of a late-night talk show. Overall, Late Night is definitely worth watching for anyone interested in comedy or drama films.

When did the movie come out?

The movie Late Night was theatrically released in the United States on June 7, 2019.

Who are in the cast of Late Night?

The movie has been directed by Nisha Ganatra. And the story is written by Mindy Kaling. The movie stars Emma Thompson as Dame Katherine Newbury. Besides her, we see Mindy Kaling as Molly Patel. The movie also has:

Amy Ryan as Caroline Morton

John Lithgow as Walter Lovell

Denis O’Hare as Brad

Paul Walter Hauser as Eugene Mancuso

John Early as Chris Reynolds

What is the cast saying about the show?

Nisha Ganatra, the director says, “It’s a movie about work, and women in the workplace, and all of the different things that we go through as women trying to have it all. And also being funny.” Emma Thompson says Late Night is “an incredibly truthful look at what happens when a woman is finally given a chance to run something.” Mindy Kaling, both writer and actor say, Late Night “is a very specific and special story about what it’s like to be a woman in comedy at this moment, which is not an easy thing.” Late Night writer Mindy Kaling says Late Night will make you laugh as well as think.

What can we expect from Late night?

Emma Thompson has said she thinks the film could lead to her receiving another Oscar nomination. Emma Thompson says that Late Night “will actually resonate with people because of these wonderful characters.” She also says Late Night is just plain fun! Denis O’Hare plays Brad who seems to have it all. Late Night writer Mindy Kaling says Late Night will make you laugh as well as think. Late night is a fun story about what it means to be a woman in this world that works against women succeeding in the entertainment industry.

What are some reviews for Late Night?

The movie has received generally positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Late Night has an approval rating of 79% based on 296 reviews, with an average rating of 6.8/10. The website’s critical consensus reads: “With sharp humor and an impressive performance from Emma Thompson, Late Night offers timely insight into the challenges faced by women in power.” On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 70 out of 100, based on 43 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews”. Thompson’s performance was praised by most critics. Stephanie Zacharek of Time magazine said that the film “rests squarely on her shoulders and she carries it with ease”, while Owen Gleiberman writing for Variety called her “a one-woman wrecking crew”. Some reviewers felt that Late Night was not as incisive or funny as it could have been. David Ehrlich of IndieWire wrote: ” Late Night is an Emma Thompson vehicle in the same way that Driving Miss Daisy was a Morgan Freeman movie.” If you’re looking for a movie with great comedic and dramatic elements, Late Night is a great option.