Latest Airbender fans go crazy after discovering a bright blue iceberg

People often say that art imitates life, but more often than you think, real life can also imitate art.

Seminal Animated Series Avatar, the last airbender He's finding a new lease on life after being brought to Netflix, and on top of that he's now been catapulted even further into people's thoughts after the viral spread of a photograph of an iceberg floating in the Antarctic Ocean, from which emits a strange blue glow.

Avatar It begins when brothers Katara and Sokka discover 12-year-old Avatar Aang frozen in an iceberg, explaining why a new Avatar did not appear in a century; Since Aang was technically still alive, the Avatar spirit was unable to reincarnate at the next stage of his eternal cycle. After the iceberg opens, it emerges from the sea with a turquoise glow of power, as magical energies always come together in vibrant colors, with the images seen in the animation not unlike those in the photograph.

In case you're interested, the scientific explanation for the appearance of the iceberg is the same as why the oceans are blue, not a reflection of the sky as is often thought, but the natural properties of water and light absorbed by ice. at the red end of the visible spectrum, leaving its more dominant blue counterpart. Ice is most often seen as white due to the air inside it and the roughness of its surface that scatters light more evenly. The ice inside this iceberg is so dense that it creates a visual effect similar to that of deep water, resulting in the rich sapphire shade emanating from inside.

Although, to be honest, who really wants to think about that when there is a chance for a reincarnated eternal champion to emerge who wields an almost omnipotent elemental power that will immediately begin to tidy up the world. We may not live in the reality of Avatar, the last airbenderBut the chaos and uncertainty of contemporary life make it nice to imagine someone with the power to deal with problems that affect our lives over which we have no control.