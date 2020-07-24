Latest LA Galaxy Heroes Help NYCFC Advance in MLS is Back Tournament

Due to the LA Galaxy, the inactive New York City FC feels out of this world and advances to the knockout stage of the MLS is Back tournament.

Cristian Pavon's penalty kick in second half halting time helped the Galaxy (0-2-1) eliminate the Houston Dynamo (0-1-2) with a 1-1 draw Thursday night at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Dynamo opened took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute with a goal from Darwin Quintero, but Maynor Figueroa fouled Diedie Traore in the penalty area to establish Pavon's penalty draw in halftime.

Thanks to tiebreaks, which include the total number of points, the goal differential, the goals and the fewest disciplinary points, NYCFC (1-2-0) rose to 16th place and the league tournament final in the season. NYCFC, which fell to Philadelphia and Orlando City before stopping Inter Miami on Monday, will face Toronto FC on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. (FS1).

The trip to the knockout stage is a welcome respite for NYCFC, which is investigating allegations of sexual harassment by a former inmate against former star David Villa. Villa, 38, who played for the 2014-18 NYCFC, has denied the allegations.