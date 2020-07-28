Latest news from around the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, spoke about surges in the southern states, and how to avoid future waves by carefully reopening, on ABC's "Good Morning America" ​​on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the southern states that really had a big increase," Fauci said, naming Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. "They appear, I hope, and it looks like they may be on the crest and going down again."

Fauci said that what he was concerned about, and something that Dr. Deborah Birx has also mentioned, were other states, such as Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky, "that are beginning to have that very early indication that the percentage of cases with regarding the amount of evidence you have, that the percentage is starting to increase. "

"That is a sure sign that you have to be very careful," Fauci said.

"If you're trying to open up, do it according to the guidelines," added Fauci.

If you follow the guidelines carefully, as well as the fundamentals that Fauci described earlier, which include wearing masks, social distancing, closing bars in areas where there is viral activity, avoiding crowds, and practicing hand hygiene: " I think we can avoid the waves that we've seen in the southern states, "he said. "Because we simply cannot afford, once again, another wave."

When asked if there should be a coordinated national strategy for reopening, as some state governors said they would not accept plans set by the administration, and the President said some states should think about reopening, Fauci said the guidelines "the The way we presented them some time ago, that's really the national strategy. "

These recommendations say that if it's at a certain level, wait until you have a time period of more than 14 days where it goes down, Fauci said, then continue to progress through the phases, once the previous one has been successfully accomplished.

"Obviously, as you mentioned, some states are not doing that," Fauci said. "We hope that everyone will reconsider what happens when they don't adhere to that. We have seen it with the naked eye in the southern states that increased, so we have to return to a very cautious advance from one stage to another."