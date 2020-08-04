Latest news from around the world.

There have been more than 18.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and nearly 700,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Here's the latest on the pandemic:

Potential "generational catastrophe": UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world is facing a "generation catastrophe" due to the closure of schools during the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-July, schools closed in more than 160 countries, affecting more than a billion students, while at least 40 million students worldwide have missed education in their critical preschool year.

India records more than 50,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day: India recorded 52,050 new Covid-19 and 803 infections deaths from the virus In the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday, the sixth day in a row, that India has reported more than 50,000 cases.

Australia deploys more soldiers: The Australian Defense Department will deploy 500 more troops to enforce orders to stay home in the state of Victoria, according to state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

New penalties for violators were also announced, including a recently increased new $ 3,540 on-the-spot fine for those violating isolation orders. Andrews said the new fines were imposed because of the 3,000 knocks on the door of infected people, who must isolate themselves, 800 patients were not at home.

Trump asks his followers to wear masks: United States President Donald Trump on Monday sent a campaign email, generally used to solicit donations, to make a different request from his supporters: Consider wearing a mask.

The rare move comes after Trump avoided wearing a mask in public for months until he tweeted a photo of himself wearing one at a message pivot in July, though images later surfaced that Trump was not wearing a mask earlier that day. .

Only 2.5% of Italians have antibodies, according to a study: Authorities in Italy have discovered that only 2.5% of Italians, or 1,482,000 people, have Covid-19 antibodies despite being one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus in Europe.

According to the results of a national survey published on Monday, the northern region of Lombardy, the one most affected by the pandemic, reported the highest number of people with antibodies, 7.5%, while the two main Italian islands, Sicily and Sardinia, had the number lower than 0.3% of the population.