Latest news on the global pandemic

A health worker collects a swab specimen collection booth for the Covid-19 test at Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital on July 26, in New Delhi, India. Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times / Getty Images

India recorded its biggest single-day jump of 49,931 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement released Monday.

As of Monday morning, India reported a total of 1,435,453 confirmed coronavirus infections, including more than 485,000 active cases, according to the statement. The total number of recovered patients is 917,568.

The country also registered 708 new Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 32,771, the statement added.

More than 16.8 million samples have been analyzed across India as of Monday, the Indian Council for Medical Research said.

India has the third highest number of virus cases worldwide, after the United States and Brazil.

PM claim: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that his country's response to the pandemic has defied world expectations.

"By the way the Indians came together to fight the coronavirus in recent months, we have shown that the world is wrong," said Modi, as he delivered his monthly radio address to the nation.

Modi said the coronavirus recovery rate was better in India than in other countries, but warned that the threat of the disease persists.

"We need to remain vigilant. We must remember that the coronavirus remains as dangerous as it was in the beginning," he added.

