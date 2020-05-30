Latest SpaceX spacecraft prototype suffers from explosive testing anomaly

Elon musk



"Space is hard" is a phrase we hear a lot, and SpaceX knows exactly why. Elon Musk's company has witnessed a parade of Starship spacecraft prototypes that fall victim to the risks of testing. The latest is SN4, or "Serial Number 4," which exploded at SpaceX's Texas facility on Friday.

The spacecraft prototype is not related to the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is still slated to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station this weekend.

A team of dedicated SpaceX observers had been following the tests. "RIP Starship SN4" space specialists tweeted from the NASASpaceFlight.com news site, who were monitoring the event.

The burning loss of SN4 It looked spectacular, but it's just the usual during SpaceX's rapid prototyping phase for the next-generation spacecraft that Musk hopes will take humans to the moon and (eventually) to Mars. The previous prototype, SN3, wrinkled during a pressure test in April.

SN4 was testing a Raptor engine in anticipation of a short test jump similar to what a prototype "hopper" of the ship accomplished in 2019. SpaceX is working on an orbital test flight that would send a spacecraft into space.

NASASpaceflight.com broadcast a live stream of the proceedings, giving us a detailed look at the explosive event. You can see the video and the subsequent analysis:

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. SN4 appeared to have passed a brief Raptor engine start-up test prior to the failure. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk and SpaceX are willing to accept the loss of prototypes in exchange for advancing the testing process at a rapid pace. The next Starship, SN5, is already underway under construction. It will soon escalate for testing as SpaceX hopes to take off with a real jump.

Starship SN4 is dead, long live Starship SN5.