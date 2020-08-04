Latin America exceeds 5 million cases of COVID-19, shows a new count

ASUNCION – Latin America broke 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a Reuters count showed, underscoring the region's position as the area of ​​the world most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus was initially slower to reach Latin America, home to approximately 640 million people, than much of the world. But health experts say the virus has been difficult to control in the region's poor and densely populated cities.

The more than 10,000 new cases reported Monday by Colombia's Ministry of Health passed the 5 million mark, a day after the Andean nation reported a record 11,470 cases.

Mexico has also accumulated a record number of new confirmed infections in recent days, registering more than 9,000 cases daily for the first time on Saturday, a day after Mexico overtook Britain as the country with the third-highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic. .

According to the United Nations Human Settlements Program, more than 100 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean live in slums.

Many have jobs in the informal sector with little social safety net and have continued to work throughout the pandemic.

The region has now surpassed 200,000 deaths with little sign that the virus is declining, even as governments seek to ease blockades and revive economic growth.