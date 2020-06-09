Latinos and Racism: Letter Calls Fighting Blackness a Long-Standing Problem





"We have been silent when our aunts has encouraged us to partner with people who have lighter skin than us so that we can improve the breed (It improves the race). We have hated ourselves for our skin color, hair texture, curves and accents, "says the letter.

"Our faith traditions, the schools we attend, the families we love, the music we listen to are anchored in blackness and our indigenous roots, but we obscure that with whiteness."

The letter comes as protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, have spurred institutions and groups across the United States to examine the ways in which racism is embedded in their own organizations.