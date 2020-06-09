Latinos and Racism: Letter Calls Fighting Blackness a Long-Standing Problem

"We have been silent when our aunts has encouraged us to partner with people who have lighter skin than us so that we can improve the breed (It improves the race). We have hated ourselves for our skin color, hair texture, curves and accents, "says the letter.
"Our faith traditions, the schools we attend, the families we love, the music we listen to are anchored in blackness and our indigenous roots, but we obscure that with whiteness."
The Herald headline accompanying the letter says: "Latinos must recognize our own racism, then we must commit to fighting it."
Its more than 40 signatories include leaders of immigrant and civil rights organizations, political advocacy groups and community organizations, including the executive director of the Civil Liberties Union of America, Anthony Romero, the executive director of United We Dream, Cristina Jiménez, the president of the Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, and the Latin American League. Citizen (LULAC) CEO Sindy Benavides.
But the leaders who signed the letter this week feel that more needs to be done to tackle it head-on, according to Denise Collazo, co-author of the letter and senior adviser to advocacy group Faith in Action.
"We feel that right now there is an important need to mention something that exists in our own families … It should be called and it should stop," he told CNN. "Are we looking at what it takes to build a real and authentic multiracial partnership? Because everyone talks about it, but not much happens."
"There is public talk about this or this. You are Latino or you are black. It is not like that," says Collazo, who is also working on a book that, according to her, will include a chapter on the fight against blackness. in the Latino community.
"A lot of times, especially for Latinos like me … who present themselves as fair skinned, that carries a certain amount of privilege," he says. "And it's not always named."
In addition to calling for greater recognition of racism, the letter from the leaders outlines a series of plans for the next steps to be taken, including:
- Standing with the black community "by saying unequivocally that Black Lives Matter"
- Hold "all politicians at all levels of government accountable for moving ahead with bold structural change"
- Dedicate resources "to raise awareness and disrupt the fight against blackness in our own organizations"
- Holding the Spanish and Latino media accountable "for how they use their platforms to dismantle racism, colorism and the fight against blackness"
The growing list of signatories includes Christy Haubegger, director of business inclusion for WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company.
Collazo says the letter marks a significant first step.
"This is not just a statement," she says. "All these people who represent large organizations are committed to acting."