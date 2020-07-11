Latinos will continue to cook … without Goya (opinion)

Along with a strong café con leche, salsa records from the 70s and a dark brown felt hat that someone gave me 15 years ago, I point out my ethnic identity with Caribbean cuisine. I had never really liked how Goya monopolized my grocery store shelves, crowding out other brands I had imagined to be so authentic and perhaps even cheaper. But Goya was there, it was edible, and it allowed me to continue the tradition of eating rice and beans, which is an enduring part of how I make sense of the world.

Then it came yesterday. Goya Chief Executive Robert Unanue turned the world upside down when he commented on the White House lawn that "we are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump." Unanue made his remarks at a press event that announced something called the "White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative," in front of a gathering of fewer and fewer Hispanic supporters of Trump.

But the debate seems to involve more than just Latinos, as Goya has always been concerned with attracting non-Latino consumers, from Asians to white Americans, using English advertising slogans such as "Goya, O-Boya." Even a former member of Clinton's cabinet Robert Reich She has used the "pass it on" meme on Twitter about the boycott, as well as the model Chrissy Teigen. For many non-Latinos, consuming Goya products is a fairly authentic, albeit superficial, way of practicing Latinity.

While they fit a pattern of 26% of Latino voters supporting Trump, Unanue's comments seem puzzling to most Latino voters in the United States. Trump has angered US Latinos since the beginning of his campaign, when he attacked immigrants from Mexico and Central America as criminals and rapists, as well as his callous disregard for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. In the extreme From Trump In the version of republicanism, Latino scapegoats have engendered a climate of unrest and sometimes fear, all in the service of being meat for their xenophobic support base.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Unanue doubled down on his comments, alleging that calls for a boycott are "repression of speech," while conservatives tweet as Senator Ted Cruz rejected against "cancel culture". Unanue, who hails from an immigrant family from Spain who has made Puerto Rico and the New York metropolitan area his home, is fueling a controversy that directly fuels the culture wars Trump seems to want to encourage. In recent months, in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, it only seems to get worse. There have been recent clashes on the ground between mask-bearers and mask-bearers, statue-busters and defenders of the "heredity", bearers of black-against-blue lives slogan, and even the fuss over a letter in Harper magazine about freedom expression .

The executive order of the "White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" that Trump signed Thursday creates a 20-member commission designed to work with several Cabinet members to implement vague initiatives related to the employment, education and development of small Business. But most Latinos will find this effort too little, too late, and too much like the complacency of the election year. The meeting was attended by conservative Republicans from South Florida, former CNN contributor and Trump substitute Steve Cortes and recent winner of special elections, California Representative Mike Garcia.

While Goya fans express a bit online about whether to continue the boycott, judging from social media, a sizable number plan to end their brand attachment. Some have published recipes for marinade and stir-fry, recommending buying old-school packaged, dried beans and soaking them overnight, as my mother still prefers to do. Others have posted suggestions from lesser-known brands like Sun Vista, Pilón, and Badia.

But even if the boycott is strengthened, it seems unlikely that it will bring change; This is not like taking Aunt Jemima or the Native American Land O & # 39; Lakes out of the box, or renaming the Cleveland baseball team. Unanue will most likely stick to his promise never to apologize, and it's unclear what even an apology would change.

Goya, the brand, will have to deal with a significant drop in sales, at least in the short term, during a time when so many economic indicators are in recession. It seems Unanue is willing to put up with this, whatever the cost, for a set of political beliefs that are largely antithetical to the majority of its consumer base.

One might think that Unanue's stubborn political conviction should be respected, but in this case he seems to be shooting himself in the foot to defend an increasingly unpopular president who is not going anywhere quickly. Meanwhile, it won't be so difficult for Latinos to find a way to continue cooking the tasty Caribbean and Mexican dinner dishes without it.