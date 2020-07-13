Latinx residents fear coronavirus is taking lives and community

She looked at her husband for help. She immediately called an ambulance, and Briones was admitted to a hospital in South Texas, where she remained for almost a month to recover from what she discovered was Covid-19. She described contracting the virus as the worst experience she has ever had.

"It is a horrible experience," she told CNN through tears. "I don't want anyone to go through it."

Briones is one of the thousands of people who identify as Latinx who have suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The growing wave of outbreaks in the south and west is likely to exacerbate the disparate effects of COVID-19 for people of color," KFF wrote in its report, published on Friday. "Hispanics may be particularly affected as outbreaks increase in these areas."

People who identify as Latinx are four times more likely to be hospitalized than white people, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say the Hispanic community has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to their jobs as essential workers and multi-generational living conditions.

And as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, many Latinos say they are increasingly concerned about their lives and their community.

Texas border communities hit hard

In Hidalgo County, Texas, where 92.5% of the 860,000 county residents identify as Latinx, the data shows just how tough Covid-19 has been in the Latinx community.

The county, which is on the border, reported 20 Covid-19 deaths and 1,274 new cases on Friday. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 123 people and the number of infections to 7,334.

"Several months ago, I warned of a possible tsunami if we didn't take this more seriously," Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Corez said in a press release. "The tsunami is here."

County officials have said in notifications to residents in recent weeks that hospitals have reached capacity. Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home, as healthcare facilities rush to add more ICU beds in advance for more people with complications from the virus.

The South Texas Medical System in Weslaco, which is also near the border, has converted conference rooms and shelf spaces into ICU areas as it continues to see an influx of patients with coronavirus. They also established a tent to handle overflow patients, where they can treat up to 20 additional patients in addition to the other areas within the emergency department.

"The staff here, everyone is exhausted and the patients here are very sick," said Pablo Loredo, Director of Nurses for the South Texas Department of Emergency Health at Welasco & Alamo, she said to CNN's Brianna Keilar last week

Wesley Robinson, deputy director of nursing for the South Texas Health System, told CNN that the medical system "began to see patients arrive on July 1, by July 3 they were incredibly ill, now we are at the point where we have reached over 100% capacity. "

Some experts point to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to reopen the state's economy prematurely as one reason why the virus spread so quickly.

"And that's because at the time the (Trump) administration insisted on opening the economy where they weren't ready," Dr. Joseph B. McCormick, an epidemiologist on the Brownsville campus of the Health Sciences Center at the University of Texas at Houston, told CNN. "We did not meet any of the recommended criteria when the economy was open."

On June 25, Abbott announced that he would pause any other phase to reopen the state as cases increased.

McCormick said Texas was doing "a pretty good job until everyone decided it was time to reopen the economy."

"And we weren't ready to do that because we didn't have the means to follow up on the contact," he added. "We had no evidence to be able to do this."

McCormick emphasized how Covid-19 not only affects someone when they have tested positive, the virus can have long-lasting effects on a person.

The & # 39; front line troops & # 39; are more at risk

Domingo García, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, told CNN that he has seen his own employees and their families suffer from Covid-19. Even some of his own family members have tested positive for the virus, he said.

The organization, one of the oldest and largest Hispanic organizations, has been working to help its members combat the effects of the virus. The latest effort included asking Abbott to order masks in public spaces across the state, a move he did this month.

"The Latino workforce is the essential front-line troop," said Garcia. "They are the ones who are picking up the vegetables we have. They are the ones who are working in the meat packing plants to make sure you have a steak on your table. They are the ones who are working in the construction areas to make sure that our highways stay open and clear. They are the truck drivers. They are the ones who store the supermarkets. "

Because Latino workers "can't work from home and they get sick," he said. "They are outside".

He said he is concerned about the long-term effects this will have on the community.

"From a health perspective, we are seeing many grandparents and parents passing away, crowded hospitals in Houston. They have already reached capacity," he said. "This requires immediate federal and state intervention. It cannot be done by a non-profit organization like LULAC. It is going to require an effort from the entire community."

Frankie Miranda, president of the Hispanic Federation, a national Latino organization that supports Hispanic families and communities, said Latinos "die at a higher rate because we have no other choice."

"They are essential services," Miranda told CNN in May, "and now they don't enjoy the protections that perhaps other industries may have for people."

Lack of access to adequate medical care

During a town hall in May, New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said that while progress has been made under the Affordable Care Act, "there are still too many Latinos who are without health care."

"And that means they don't get the primary health care check-ups they need to screen for diseases, and then those diseases, ultimately with this pandemic, can be more than a serious health challenge, they can be fatal," he said.

According to McCormick, many Latino workers in these essential jobs are also less likely to visit a doctor for multiple reasons, including lack of health insurance or lack of time. But the community also has a high percentage of people with underlying conditions, McCormick said, noting that diabetes in Hispanics is especially "pretty high."

Dr. Rojelio Mejia, an infectious disease scientist at Baylor College of Medicine, said morbidities, such as diabetes, smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure, that are prevalent in Latinx communities, contribute to the challenges with Covid- 19.

"Just looking at the population itself, there is a higher percentage of people who have more comorbidities," Mejía told CNN. "And then when they are exposed, if they are exposed, they become infected, they may have a worse outcome than someone who does not have these morbidities or who is not a Latino person and is in relatively good health."

For the San Antonio native Beverly Barboza-Guerrero, visiting the doctor after being diagnosed with coronavirus in early June really didn't help.

He had followed all the proper protocols, but after a socially distant trip to South Padre Island, he began to feel the symptoms. She visited the emergency room twice, but was unlucky to get advice from doctors to help her feel better.

"I mean, we tried to think, what did we do wrong?" the 30-year-old woman told CNN, recalling her symptoms. She said she felt 10 times worse than when she had the flu in November.

"I felt like I couldn't breathe," he said. "It felt like I was going to sleep, like I wasn't going to wake up. Like, it just felt, it felt ugly," he said. "(One day) I woke up and told my wife I had to go to the hospital. There is something wrong. I need to go to the hospital. I really can't breathe."

The emergency room doctor, he said, told him to "just take Tylenol and make sure you're resting, you know, make sure you're quarantined."

Another problem that people face, especially in Latinx communities, is false negatives for Covid-19.

Antibody tests used to determine whether people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past could be wrong up to half the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new guide.

In response to the increase in coronavirus cases at these hot spots, including South Texas, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday the launch of new test sites at three hot spots: Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas.

The sites will offer 5,000 tests per city each day, according to HHS.

Briones said he hopes people will make the effort to stay home and educate themselves about the virus.

"You need to do it, you know," he said, "because I have a feeling it's going to be for a long time, we're going to be like this."