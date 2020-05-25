Launch of Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with triple 48-megapixel cameras: price, specifications

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G was launched in China as the company's latest smartphone offering. The phone has a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 48 megapixel main camera. It features a water drop-style notch and has a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear cameras are placed in the upper left corner of the rear panel within a rectangular module. The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G phone launched in three color options: Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Pink. Storage on the phone can be expanded via a Nano memory card.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G price, sale

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is priced in China of CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three color options: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink. The phone is already on sale in China through Vmall.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G specifications

As for the specs, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G dual-SIM hybrid (Nano + Nano / NM card) runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. It features a 6.57-inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) LCD screen with a density 405ppi pixel and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensional 800 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage option. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a hybrid Nano memory card.

Optically, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. with f /2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the notch of the drop of water with f / 2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5 W fast charge inside the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac, 5G, USB Type-C, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions measure 160×75.32×8.35mm, and the phone weighs 182 grams.