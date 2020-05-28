Launch of Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition, Oppo band mocked

The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition smartphone was launched in China. The phone is essentially identical to the Ace 2 released last month, but it comes with an exterior aesthetic inspired by the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series. The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition comes in a blue finish with ‘Evangelion & # 39; written on the back and wallpapers inspired by the anime series. The retail box of the new limited edition phone also has a unique white capsule design. The phone is listed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and supports 65W Super Flash Charge charging.

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition price, sale, more

The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition is priced at CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 46,500) and is available in a 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. The phone is available for pre-order and sales must start June 1. Pre-booking has already started on the company's official website. Only 10,000 units of the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition were produced in total.

In addition to Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition, Oppo has also released limited edition EVA models of many other existing products in its portfolio. This includes the Enco W31 TWS headphones priced at CNY 399 (approximately Rs. 4,200), the Oppo Air VOOC wireless charger priced at CNY 299 (approximately Rs. 3,100) and Oppo Watch priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 23,200). The complete line of the EVA series will go on sale on June 1 through online and offline channels in China.

Oppo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, and along with these products, it also teased the arrival of Oppo Band EVA Limited Edition soon. Their prices and other details were not disclosed since the original Oppo Band has yet to be unveiled. According to GizmoChina, the Oppo Band is expected to be released during the Oppo Reno 4 event. The phone is being harassed by the company, but the release date has yet to be announced.

Oppo Band EVA limited edition to launch soon

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition Specifications

The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition should have the same specs as the Oppo Ace 2 released last month. It should feature a 6.5-inch Full HD + AMOLED display (1080×2400 pixels) and be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There should be 12GB RAM on board, with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Quad camera setup should include a 48-megapixel main camera with f / 1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a latest 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f / 2.4 opening. Up front, the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.4 aperture.

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition Retail Box

Photo Credit: Weibo

There will be a 4,000 mAh battery in the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. There is a fingerprint sensor on the screen on board.