Launch prospect Alex Santos prepared for a great moment

On a cold March day two years ago, 30 scouts made the trip to Msgr. McClancy to see Quentin Holmes, the Queens School's highest-ranking center fielder.

When Holmes took turns at bat, all scouts paid close attention. McClancy's opponent, Mount St. Michael, was irrelevant, until coach Wally Stampfel inserted second-year right-hander Alex Santos into the game in the last innings.

"I'm not a fool," recalled the Mount St. Michael coach with a smile in a phone interview. "Suddenly, the scouts who weren't paying attention to us, you could slowly see them approaching the top and explode their radar weapons. You could hear the buzz that was happening."

After the game, one of the scouts approached him.

"Who is that boy?" the impressed evaluator asked Stampfel. “You have to take good care of him. He is going to be good. "

The explorer was right.

Two years later, Santos is the area's top high school prospect, a projected first- or second-round pick in this week's shortened MLB draft. The aggressive Bronx native and Maryland signer with a mid-90s fastball has steadily progressed since then, his kick-off party, as Stampfel described it. He was ranked 45th among all prospects in the Baseball America draft, ranked 56th in the MLB Pipeline and has had Zoom meetings with 15 different teams.

"For us, it's like" pinch, wake me up, is this a dream? "Said his father, Alex Santos Sr.

The family and passion for the sport pushed 18-year-old Santos in this direction. Her father and uncles played baseball in Puerto Rico. He grew up a stone's throw from Yankee Stadium, so close that he could hear Bleacher Creatures roll call. The family frequently attended games there, until Santos' drive to reach that stage one day became the focus.

At 13, a chance encounter took her dreams to the next level. Santos Sr. and his son were working at Van Cortlandt Park when they met Melvin Pérez, a former minor league player with the Nationals. Pérez offered Santos some swing advice and had the opportunity to speak to his father about his travel program, Team Citius Baseball. Santos would join him. Later, his father became a co-owner of the Citius Baseball Academy in Mount Vernon.

"That was the best thing that happened to Alex's career," said Santos Sr.

Perez had been a mentor to current local major league players, such as Andrew Velazquez and James Norwood, and saw similarities in Santos, particularly his work ethic and athletics. He created a structure with Santos Sr. to mold his son into an elite perspective. That included working with a personal trainer, Joel Ramírez, who coaches great players in the offseason, and in recent years, bringing in a nutritionist. To get to this point, Santos had to give up certain freedoms that most teens enjoy.

"Especially early in your baseball career, when they don't really see you, there is no way out with your friends," he said. "(You) do baseball."

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnDJOmn91GA (/ embed)

At first, his father had to push him. But as Santos got better, he became the one who wanted to do the extra work, participate in additional launch sessions, or run more. Young Santos would drag the older one to the field.

"I would say:" Let's take a break, "said Santos Sr." He said, "No, Dad, we have to go."

The buzz really grew last summer, when the 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound Santos participated in a series of exhibits with the best prospects in the nation, events that took him to five different stadiums in the major leagues, giving him an idea of its potential. future. He was invited to the opening of the Prospect Development Pipeline, a three-week camp led by MLB and USA Baseball in Florida, and played in the first High School All-Star Game at Progressive Field, Indios Park.

"He stood out, he was definitely the best arm on those northeast teams over the summer," said one scout. "I thought there was more fastball there when it matures and becomes a little stronger. The curved ball is inconsistent, but it showed an opportunity for an extra bite, a swing-and-miss pitch. "As for being projectable, it has a lot of things you're looking for."

Still, when asked what Santos' greatest asset is, Pérez did not hesitate. "His personality," he said. Once a month she helps out at Mount Vernon, giving food to the homeless. He works with younger members of the Citius Baseball Academy after his own workouts. Despite his skill on the mound, Santos never tried to be treated differently at Mount St. Michael. He was the same as an open-eyed freshman as he was as a great prospect in later years.

"All the success he's had hasn't changed him," Stampfel said. "He always wanted to be one of the boys."

But of course he was different. This week, it could really break up. Ironically, the last high school player in town to be selected in the first two rounds was Holmes (64th overall) in 2017 – the McClancy player scouts came to see that March afternoon when they discovered Santos. The last player from his high school to be selected was Collin Mahoney (48th round) in 2001. Losing his senior year in the coronavirus pandemic was difficult, but after a short break, he was able to find launch partners and train with Ramírez. and lazy. He has launched bullpen sessions using the Rapsodo unit, which allows teams to monitor his progress.

Now comes your big moment.

"Don't get me wrong, it's a little stressful," Santos said. "But I've put myself in an excellent position and it's really nice to see that all the hard work I've done over the years comes back to benefit me a lot."