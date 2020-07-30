Launch to Mars: NASA sends the Perseverance rover into space

The spacecraft carrying the rover and helicopter successfully launched to Mars Thursday morning aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 7:50 a.m. ET.
The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory control center in Pasadena, California experienced some seismic activity prior to this morning's launch, but did not affect the launch.
"I am exceptionally excited about what we are going to do because we are going to launch Mars 2020 with the Perseverance robot," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center. "But there is much more here. This is the first time in history that we have gone to Mars with an explicit mission to find life in another world: ancient life on Mars."
The launch of the Mars 2020 mission comes after nearly a decade of hard work and planning by thousands of engineers, scientists, and specialists at NASA centers across the country and their business partners.
During the final stages of mission preparation, the teams had to deal with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I really can't say enough about how amazing this team was," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "They really got down to business and completed this on time and we are ready to go. NASA really came together as a family and it was really a surprisingly smooth experience given all the problems with Covid."
As many at NASA have said, the rover truly lives up to its name.
A second "brain" In the rover, he will help Perseverance to land in what previously would have been an impossible site, full of dangers and obstacles. This terrain-related navigation instrument will help perseverance to autonomously determine the safest place to land. Once on the surface of Mars, that computer will help the rover "think while driving."
The rover will use a suite of new scientific instruments to explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta on Mars. The lake existed between 3,500 and 4,000 million years ago when Mars was wetter, warmer and livable.
Perseverance will look for signs of ancient microbial life that may have once existed on Mars during this time. It will collect and cache samples of rock and earth cores to retrieve and return to Earth on future planned missions. They will be the first Martian samples, apart from Martian meteorites, to be returned to Earth.
The samples are expected to return to Earth by 2031 at the earliest, due to the complicated nature of missions that will need to retrieve the samples before sending them back to Earth.
But once the samples have returned, the real quest to understand if life ever existed on Mars could finally have an answer.
Perseverance promises to be an exciting two-year mission that will provide new insights from Mars. The rover has 23 cameras, some of which will be active during its heartbreaking entry, descent, and landing. Many of these cameras are in color, while some have new zoom capabilities and can even capture videos.
The rover will also be able to "hear" Mars for the first time and is carrying two microphones to share the sounds of the red planet and even itself as the rover's wheels cross the rocky surface.
And Perseverance will even test technology that could be used to aid future human missions to Mars, including an oxygen generator, a space suit material experiment, and instruments that can help better understand dust, weather, and the environment on Mars.
"This mission is special for many reasons," said Matt Wallace, deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "We are doing transformative science and looking for signs of life on another planet, among many other developments."