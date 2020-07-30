Launch to Mars: NASA sends the Perseverance rover into space

The spacecraft carrying the rover and helicopter successfully launched to Mars Thursday morning aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Students Alex Mather and Vaneeza Rupani, who named the rover and its accompanying helicopter during two national competitions earlier this year, were in attendance for the launch.

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory control center in Pasadena, California experienced some seismic activity prior to this morning's launch, but did not affect the launch.

"I am exceptionally excited about what we are going to do because we are going to launch Mars 2020 with the Perseverance robot," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center. "But there is much more here. This is the first time in history that we have gone to Mars with an explicit mission to find life in another world: ancient life on Mars."

After traveling through space for about seven months, Perseverance is slated to landed in Jezero crater on Mars on February 18, 2021.

The launch of the Mars 2020 mission comes after nearly a decade of hard work and planning by thousands of engineers, scientists, and specialists at NASA centers across the country and their business partners.

During the final stages of mission preparation, the teams had to deal with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I really can't say enough about how amazing this team was," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "They really got down to business and completed this on time and we are ready to go. NASA really came together as a family and it was really a surprisingly smooth experience given all the problems with Covid."

As many at NASA have said, the rover truly lives up to its name.

It is one of three missions, including China's Tianwen-1 (which carries a rover) and the Hope Probe probe from the United Arab Emirates, which They have launched to Mars this summer. That is because orOpportunities to launch into Mars occur every 26 months when Earth and Mars are aligned on the same side of the sun, allowing for shorter travel times and less fuel.

Perseverance is named after the 11 million people who showed up for NASA's "Send your name to Mars" campaign, as well as a plaque honoring global health workers in the midst of the pandemic, and some art heavenly inspirational.

It is NASA's ninth mission to land on the Red Planet and its fifth scout vehicle. Perseverance's design and new capabilities are based on lessons learned from previous rovers. This rover is designed to act as an astrobiologist, studying an intriguing site on Mars for signs of ancient life.

A second "brain" In the rover, he will help Perseverance to land in what previously would have been an impossible site, full of dangers and obstacles. This terrain-related navigation instrument will help perseverance to autonomously determine the safest place to land. Once on the surface of Mars, that computer will help the rover "think while driving."

The rover will use a suite of new scientific instruments to explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta on Mars. The lake existed between 3,500 and 4,000 million years ago when Mars was wetter, warmer and livable.

Perseverance will look for signs of ancient microbial life that may have once existed on Mars during this time. It will collect and cache samples of rock and earth cores to retrieve and return to Earth on future planned missions. They will be the first Martian samples, apart from Martian meteorites, to be returned to Earth.

The samples are expected to return to Earth by 2031 at the earliest, due to the complicated nature of missions that will need to retrieve the samples before sending them back to Earth.

But once the samples have returned, the real quest to understand if life ever existed on Mars could finally have an answer.

The rover does not travel alone. Throughout the journey it is Ingenio, the first helicopter to fly on another planet, to carry out up to five test flights in the thin Martian atmosphere. If successful, this lightweight tech demo could lead to similar designs to be deployed as explorers on future missions.

Perseverance promises to be an exciting two-year mission that will provide new insights from Mars. The rover has 23 cameras, some of which will be active during its heartbreaking entry, descent, and landing. Many of these cameras are in color, while some have new zoom capabilities and can even capture videos.

The rover will also be able to "hear" Mars for the first time and is carrying two microphones to share the sounds of the red planet and even itself as the rover's wheels cross the rocky surface.

And Perseverance will even test technology that could be used to aid future human missions to Mars, including an oxygen generator, a space suit material experiment, and instruments that can help better understand dust, weather, and the environment on Mars.

"This mission is special for many reasons," said Matt Wallace, deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "We are doing transformative science and looking for signs of life on another planet, among many other developments."