Launched WWE star returns to Impact Wrestling | Newsdio

Recently released WWE superstar Deonna Purrazzo returns with Impact Wrestling. Their return was announced during a vignette in Tuesday's Impact episode on AXS TV.

Purrazzo said: “I am the Virtuous. Do you know what that means? Let me explain. I possess outstanding technical ability and have a cultivated appreciation for artistic excellence. Unlike the average human being, I have been able to clear my mind and access previously ignored space. "

She continued: "To be truly virtuous, I have formulated the perfect equation for success that I implement with precision in a unique training that is not only based on technique, but on the movements between them, allowing my reactions not to be within the stimulus, but to be within my subconscious awareness. I am Deonna Purrazzo, La Virtuosa.

Purrazzo was part of the budget cuts made by WWE last month. The NXT fighters had less than 30 days without competing, so she was able to sign with Impact.

Check out his vignette below: