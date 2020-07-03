Laura Albert: Risks of reopening coronavirus: here is a plan to make us safer

Recent data indicates that coronavirus transmission is increasing in at least 31 states.

In response to the new cases, state and local governments face criticism for relaxing orders to stay home and open businesses in recent weeks. Instead, many argue that the blockages should have continued until the transmission was virtually eliminated. This criticism is well intentioned but wrong.

Opening the economy is not the problem. Opening the economy without a plan to control risk is the problem.

Opening the economy is not a single binary decision in which companies and institutions are open or closed and there are no other political decisions to make. We cannot eradicate the virus simply by making the timing "right" regarding when to end the locks and the orders to stay home.

Furthermore, we must recognize that blockades have a huge cost for the economy and for our mental well-being. Prolonged blockages have led to a national increase in depression and anxiety and an increase in "deaths of despair".

Making these false assumptions has limited our ability to control the virus and has made recovery more difficult than necessary.

There is no foolproof way to eliminate the risks of COVID-19. Instead, we can minimize risks by weighing costs against benefits and adopting policies that reflect the correct tradeoffs.

So what is the best approach for state and local governments? There are three important elements of an effective plan.

First, the COVID-19 broadcast was largely driven by so-called "super spreader" events. Policies should focus on preventing events with a high potential to infect many others. These include events that are indoors, stuffy, and crowded.

Large indoor gatherings should require continuous regulation. Nightclubs must remain closed and concerts must be postponed. Other activities, such as air travel and public transportation, should be modified to reduce the risk of transmission as much as possible.

Second, facial masks should be required to be worn in indoor public spaces and businesses, on public transportation, and in crowded public spaces where physical distances cannot be maintained. Better masks such as N95 masks and surgical masks should be used when available for general use.

Currently, only 14 states require facial covers to be worn within businesses or in public where social distancing is not possible. Perhaps not coincidentally, these states control transmission more effectively than states where face masks are not required.

Third, new confirmed cases of coronavirus will occur. Our local and state governments must quickly assess those with symptoms, implement contact tracing to identify unconfirmed cases, and isolate residents as necessary to stop the spread.

While testing capacity has expanded in recent months, we lag behind where we need to be in terms of contact tracking. Without a robust process of contact localization, a few new cases of coronavirus could lead to exponential growth.

These three risk management strategies can be the difference between recovery and a second wave. It is up to the rest of us to do our part.

We should wear face masks, have periods of physical distancing, and adopt a myriad of recommended changes in the physical spaces where we go to work, attend school, and do business.

Beyond this, the way we choose to manage risk for ourselves is personal. We are not required to shop or cut our hair because the economy is open. Many will want to continue limiting their trip to reduce their risk based on age, comorbidities, or risk tolerance.

Regardless of our personal risk preferences, it helps to stop sweaty little things. Our lives are not going back to the way they were before.

Being overly enthusiastic about risk reduction measures can ultimately backfire and erode the progress we have made, especially since it is unclear how long we will have to comply with new lifestyle changes. Giving us permission to enjoy low-risk activities can help us endure in the long term.

We can enjoy time outdoors in parks, playgrounds and beaches. We can eat outside. We can enjoy time with a friend. These activities carry a small level of risk, but the reality is that thousands of walks on a sparsely populated city sidewalk carry less risk than a single trip to a crowded nightclub. Enjoying an appearance of normality gives us the strength to eliminate the greatest risks.

In March, there was a lot we didn't know about the new coronavirus, and we adopted a philosophy of allowing the virus to set the timeline. The locks were the right approach at the time.

Now that COVID-19 is contained and we have learned more about how to control spread, we need to change our philosophy to one that recognizes that we have the power to influence and ultimately control transmission speed. But it will work only if we have the ability to adopt sensible risk management strategies. How well we do this ultimately affects how quickly "normal" returns.

