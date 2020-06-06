Laura Ingraham: & # 39; Experts & # 39; wrong about Trump once again, May employment report shows

So-called experts who have been predicting President Trump's disappearance from the moment he took office were once again wrong on Friday when a positive employment report was released in May, says Laura Ingraham of Fox News.

"It was obvious that many on the left were dizzy a couple of months ago because the virus had devastated Trump's burgeoning economy. They were delighted and looking forward to appalling numbers of jobs since April, basically until Election Day." Ingraham said in "The Ingraham Angle".

"And they predicted that the economy would cut another eight million jobs in May. Well, it was their hatred and anger at this administration that continued to consume whatever good judgment or sense they have. And today, the credibility of all those who predict doom. and the sadness, well, took a big hit when the staggering numbers of jobs in May came. "

WASHINGTON POST EXPLAINED ABOUT THE INCREDIBLE TWEET & # 39; GRIM MILESTONE & # 39; ON THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: & # 39; IS NOT TRUE & # 39;

The May Department of Labor jobs report showed that employers added 2.5 million jobs last month, the largest increase on record. The nation's unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent.

Ingraham accuses media critics of allowing his "bias" to influence his predictions.

"These are the most dishonest people in history," said Ingraham. "Just trust that, okay? You hate Trump so much that you allowed your own bias to get in the way of what reporting and analyzing real data should be."

"The media figures who frown and snort at the president at every turn are obsessed with every tweet. All the left-wing economists," Ingraham said. "Social scientists were desperate to usher in his era of a new normal. They have been predicting Trump's impending political demise from day one."

Congress has funneled billions for Coronavir relief. WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

Ingraham accused them of being wrong on multiple issues.

"Your predictions about Russia and Mueller?

"Your predictions about Russia and Mueller? Incorrect. Your predictions about the recall? Incorrect. Your prediction about Trump's tariffs on China? – Laura Ingraham

Ingraham claimed that his audience is more intelligent than experts.

"And as I have said over and over again, you, with your common sense, are much smarter than most of these people," Ingraham said. "Again, they are not really experts. They are just people who come out on television to play the role of experts."

Fox Business's Megan Henney contributed to this report.