Laura Ingraham asks schools to reopen normally this fall or "expect a difficult situation to worsen"

Laura Ingraham opened her program Thursday by reacting to an announcement by a major Virginia school district that she would not return to pre-coronavirus operations when class resumes in the fall.

"For decades, Democrats have tried to convince women that they care more about them and children than Republicans do," Ingraham began. "Well, it's always been an unconvincing campaign tactic and it's always tied to these tiresome cliches and their support for things like abortion and food stamps. Meanwhile, Republicans believe women value things like, I don't know, prosperity, a good job and safe streets.

COVID OVERVOLTAGE: UNITED STATES SEES HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES SINCE APRIL

"But that is not all," he added. "Mothers and fathers, of course, also highly value education. And anyone who has or has had children knows that there is no substitute for in-person learning from teachers in a real school with peers and extracurricular activities."

Ingraham emphasized that in-person schooling benefits both parents and their children.

"Millions of American students, exhausted parents from coast to coast, and especially mothers are really anxious about what the fall will bring for their children and for themselves," he said. "As mothers who work outside the home begin to return to the office, they need to know that their sons and daughters will return to school Monday through Friday."

Then, the host addressed what she called the "shocking" situation in Fairfax County, Virginia, "one of the wealthiest and most populous suburbs in Washington, D.C."

"Families have two options: enroll their children in 100 percent online classes four days a week or face-to-face classes for just two days a week," Ingraham said. "Now, with the last option, children will have to stay six feet away at all times, [with] daily health screenings and wash and disinfect their hands regularly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Ingraham, the "Democrat-controlled" Fairfax County Public Schools movement opposes evidence that children are unlikely to become infected with COVID-19 or pass it on to peers or adults.

"If parents want to keep their children at home, they should have the choice and they should be able to do it," he concluded. "But the vast majority of Americans do not have the luxury of giving up their jobs or the skill and patience to teach their children at home, let alone multiple children in different grades."

"Now, if already stressed parents and isolated children are forced to return to this situation, from which they just emerged from spring, they expect a difficult situation to worsen and drastically."