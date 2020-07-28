Laura Ingraham asks viewers to imagine an answer if & # 39; pro-life Christians & # 39; participate in Portland-style riots

Laura Ingraham begins the Monday night edition of "Ingraham's Angle" by discussing the ongoing riots in Portland, Oregon, and asking her viewers to imagine a different setting.

"Imagine if thousands of pro-life Christians decided to surround a federal court in Texas where pro-abortion rights cases had recently been decided," hypothesized. "Now, imagine if some of these protesters were peaceful, but others went on to cause real problems. Imagine if they threw cement bottles, bricks, and fired fireworks. Imagine if they used lasers on federal officials who were protecting the building. Imagine that they made cocktails Molotov and set the cars on fire and they did this night after night after night. "

In addition, Ingraham asked what would happen if state and local Republican leaders refused to condemn or stop the violence, but instead blamed a sitting Democratic president for the riots and destruction.

She replied that the media would demonize protesters, call for their arrest and prosecution, and potentially celebrate the same police intervention they currently criticize as presidential overreach.

"[The current violent protests] have nothing to do with George Floyd and nothing to do with racial justice. This is about raw power," Ingraham said. "And the politicians in the blue states decided that the riots are helping them politically. They are looking at the polls and they think that opposing everything President Trump does or says is more politically advantageous than opposing these criminals."

He pointed to Oregon Democratic Governor Kate Brown, who said federal "forces" are unnecessary and "are making a difficult situation worse."

The two US Democratic senators from Oregon also criticized the federal intervention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They look very much like the far-right protesters who come to cause trouble," said Senator Jeffrey Merkley, showing photographs of uniformed officers in camouflage along with what appeared to be members of a similarly dressed civilian militia.

"Crime in Portland and throughout Oregon decreased before Donald Trump sent his undercover police," said Senator Ronald Wyden.

"Sorry," Ingraham rejoined later. "But ordinary citizens do not protest after dark, firing mortar-style fireworks at law enforcement … [they] do not tie ropes to fences or statues or stay out until 3 in the morning trying to set fire to a federal building. They don't do that …

"Now, again, imagine conservatives upset about the injustice of abortion or about school closings or anything else. Imagine if they did something like this."