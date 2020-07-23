Laura Ingraham: Biden "a silly fool who can't control the mob on the streets or the mob at his own party"

Laura Ingraham took over supposed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying the former vice president's plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would only make matters worse.

"Yesterday, [Biden] tried to show us that it would be more practical regarding the pandemic, offering never-before-heard solutions such as 'appointing a COVID officer-in-command' or 'would help small businesses'. Oh wait, Trump didn't do that anymore? "Ingraham said. "Try again, Joe. Well, of course, we know that regardless of what you say, the only thing poor Joe would do differently is the closings."

BIDENE TREATMENTS ABOVE CLAIMS OF RACISM AGAINST TRUMP

"In other words, it would order a national order of refuge in place, which, of course, would push us toward a socialist cliff," Ingraham said. "And, over time, it would end up killing more people than it would save."

Ingraham argued that Biden really hadn't planned to run the economy, either.

"So could a Biden economy come close to that in the midst of a pandemic? Of course not. Because without a credible plan to create jobs, Biden could only use the chief empathizer approach while plans to reopen trash-talking schools, "Ingraham said. said.

The host criticized Biden for avoiding urgent interviews, saying they would only serve to reveal "the truth."

"Biden refused to undergo difficult interviews, either because he is unable to answer difficult questions, cognitive decline, or fears that he may reveal the truth: that to survive at his party, he has become little more than a puppet of the radical left and down, "Ingraham said. "It is a movement that believes the founders were evil. Capitalism is evil. The Constitution is evil. Most Americans are racist, and therefore evil."

Ingraham closed Biden's schedule, calling him "dumb dumb".

"Biden is involved in a high-risk shell game, fueling public fear of the virus or racism," said Ingraham. "And perhaps nobody will realize that he is a fool who cannot control the mafia on the streets or the mafia at his own party."