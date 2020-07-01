Laura Ingraham calls & # 39; patriots … to defend the United States, to oppose the thugs on the left & # 39;

Laura Ingraham began "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday with a call on the "Patriots" to "defend the United States" and against "the thugs on the left," reminding viewers of Republican victories in the recent past.

"Now when we see this kind of behavior, it may seem like our cause is hopeless, but it is not," he said. "We have been through difficult times before and we have reached the top and we can do it again now."

"Do you remember the 1970s and how bleak was the outlook for the country? …" Ingraham asked. "Watergate, the Vietnam quagmire, the oil embargo, double-digit inflation, and, of course, many sky-high interest rates, not to mention the hostile media and unrest of Jimmy Carter's presidency. Well, many people lost hope. They were convinced that we could never prevail over the Soviet Union or end Communism.

"But Ronald Reagan emerged to defend the greatness of the United States and then call the dangers from the other side," Ingraham said. "It reminded us of having confidence in ourselves and believing the United States was worth defending."

Ingraham continued to remind viewers that "the situation we are facing now is not really more serious than we were facing then. By the way, back then, it included an immediate threat of thermonuclear war."

"Remember how everyone at the same time predicted the end of conservatism after Obama won in 2008? Well, I was there in 2009 and spoke at some of the Tea Party events …"

"Well, Romney bombed in 2012, of course he did, but we didn't give up. [In] 2014, we returned to the Senate. And two years later, we did the unthinkable and put Donald Trump in the White House." Ingraham said. "Now, we did all of that with political superstar Barack Obama as president."

The presenter said the media wants Americans to think that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is unbeatable, while Democrats are making "big mistakes."

But Ingraham warned that "patriots" are the only thing standing in the way of a democratic takeover of the US government.

"So right now, we need patriots from all states, from all walks of life, from all races and backgrounds to defend the United States, to confront thugs on the left," Ingraham said. "For years, it has been obvious that President Trump and the movement he is leading is the last line of defense against anti-Americanism that the left will unleash if allowed to retake the levers of the government."