Laura Ingraham calls Biden for the economic plan handshake Just another act

Laura Igraham on Thursday questioned the presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s “Made in America” ​​economic plan, accusing the former vice president of copying President Trump to compensate for a “weak point” in his campaign.

“Joe Biden’s campaign obviously should not be overly confident in polls that show him above the president, because if he was really sure, why would he attempt a policy change so late in the campaign?” asked the host of “The Ingraham Angle”. “Why would a man who has been one of the worst apologists for globalism suddenly try to beat Trump by selling himself a passionate believer in America First populism?”

Biden formally unveiled his plan during comments in his home state of Pennsylvania early Thursday. His proposals include spending $ 700 billion on American products and research in hopes of recovering millions of lost jobs in an economy rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ingraham theorized that Biden’s plan is an effort to get “some of that blue-collar love from voters in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin,” all of the states that elected Trump in 2016.

The host then closed Biden’s record and called his latest proposal “a sleight of hand.”

“He was almost 50 years old to build a record on economic issues and he failed completely. So, like the rest of his campaign, Biden’s economic claims are just another act,” Ingraham said. “This is a sleight of hand based on your campaign’s view that most Americans are not that smart and that the press will, of course, provide coverage for all their mistakes.”

What Biden really wants and values, Ingraham says, contradicts the values ​​of the middle class.

“Almost every action in his career and … pretty much everything the Democratic Party wants today represents an attack on the middle class, traditional American families, American workers,” Ingraham said. “The Biden team would send their jobs to China and lock them in their homes, then close churches and schools, then let the rioters loot and burn, then punish the police and release the criminals.”