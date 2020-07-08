Laura Ingraham calls teachers' unions for 'ridiculous' demands and & # 39; reckless & # 39; reopening of schools

Laura Ingraham stated Tuesday in her monologue "Ingraham Angle" that Democratic governors, local officials and school authorities are more focused on their own political goals than on the interests of students and parents.

Ingraham raised the Fairfax County case in northern Virginia, where authorities have offered parents an ultimatum. They can choose two days of school education (with "independent study and work" on the remaining days) or four days online. They must make their choice before July 15 and cannot change their preference after that date.

"So what should parents who work outside the home do?" Ingraham asked before playing a clip from Superintendent of Schools Scott Braband, saying he hopes "faith and non-profit communities" can fill that void and "support families."

"Let's clear this up," Ingraham replied. "It is too dangerous for children to congregate in class and learn and interact with each other, but it is okay for them to congregate in church cellars. What?"

"They talk about reckless, like 'open' is reckless," he said later. "Well, stealing face-to-face education is reckless."

"As always," he added. "If you're looking for culprits in schools regarding the lame and biased curriculum or questioning about the reopening issue, the path always leads back to the Democrats' fiercest and most loyal donors: the teacher unions."

Ingraham quoted Fairfax Education Association chief Kimberly Adams, who said over the weekend that "a widely available vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is required before a full return to in-person instruction can be achieved in a safe way".

"Hello, news again," Ingraham replied. "Anthony Fauci has to admit that we may never have a vaccine. So should kids be kept out of school forever? This is ridiculous."

The host said that American families should not seek the help of Democrats, accusing alleged presidential candidate Joe Biden of being "bought and paid" by teacher unions.

"It will seal whatever they decide," he said before rejecting a claim by the director of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, that new and substantial funds are needed to clean school facilities and pay more teachers, and the bags buy more buses. and personal protective equipment.

"Does anyone buy something that woman says?" Ingraham asked. "Is it true that all taxpayers will be financing by the way; disinfectants and cleaning equipment? And how do we know that the money will be enough?"

"A vote for Biden," warned the host, "puts teacher unions first and is a vote for more government closings, edicts, and controls."