Laura Ingraham: If Biden wins, he will be nothing more than a 'figurehead' for the radical left

If presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the election in November, he will be no more than a front man for the radical left, Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle," said Wednesday night.

According to Ingraham, while "Never Trumpers" and mainstream Democrats have tried to convince independent voters that a Biden victory would return the United States to a certain sense of normalcy, nothing could be further from reality.

"Now all you need to do is watch, I don't know, three or four minutes of Biden speaking live on almost any subject and you know that he is extremely weak," he said.

"Now, at best, he will be a front man president. And, without the physical, mental, or intellectual strength to confront radicals on the left, any sense he has will quickly be overwhelmed," Ingraham predicted.

The host warned that while liberals on the left with most of the "elements of American abolition" are "emboldened" by the Black Lives Matter movement, Biden would not be able to contend with his "cultural power" and ideology.

Ingraham noted that former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were able to confront their "cultural Marxists," but said Biden "has no such aura."

"They're going to treat it like they would treat someone like, I don't know, Ralph Northam," he exclaimed, referring to the Governor of Virginia. After pressure from protesters, Northam recently announced that it would remove one of the country's most iconic monuments to the Confederacy: a statue of General Robert E. Lee. Now Northam is going to woo for that.

Biden would also give far-left Democrats what they want, Ingraham argued, because he doesn't have the "courage" to stand up to them.

The Fox News prime-time presenter warned that once the "far left" seized power, it would make Americans "suffer through intimidation and harassment campaigns."

"You do not agree with them and you will be branded as a racist. And if you are black and you do not agree with them, you are just an uncle Tom," he added.

Ingraham also warned that in a Biden administration, those who have a "traditional view" of history or religion would be expelled from society and "marked for judgment," and the collapse of the statues would be the least of America's problems.

"The idea that a President Biden would return the United States to an imagined picturesque past if it were a dangerous fantasy," Ingraham said. "If he wins, the tough left wins. And that means the culture wars are going to be much worse than they are now. His administration (would use) the full extent of the executive power to torment all political and cultural enemies." "

"Their goal is to tear down our entire culture," he concluded.