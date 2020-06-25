Laura Ingraham on extreme left violence: "Democrats have created a monster that escaped from the laboratory"

Laura Ingraham criticized the leadership of the Democratic Party in her monologue "Angle" on Wednesday night, saying that "they have created a monster."

"We told them they saw the coronavirus as a political opportunity to exploit, not as a medical problem to manage," said the host of "Ingraham Angle." "When the Green New Deal vote by mail and recovery proposal began to resurface, it was obvious where this was all going.

"However, we didn't realize how far things can go," Ingraham continued. "Welcome to the summer of love."

Ingraham then resorted to the chaos Tuesday night in Madison, Wisconsin, where protesters knocked down a statue of a famous abolitionist and attacked state Senator Tim Carpenter, whom Ingraham described as "an extremely liberal Democrat," for registering a demonstration.

"I was literally assaulted by reality," Ingraham said of Carpenter.

The hostess then turned her attention to the two most powerful national Democrats: alleged presidential candidate Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

"Why have they not come out to condemn this violence against a member of their own party?" Ingraham said, referring to the attack on Carpenter. "Why have they not demanded swift action to protect taxpayer property on public land? Why are journalists not demanding that Biden answer specific questions about what is happening?"

The host then addressed the activists themselves, calling them "some of the most hateful and vicious people he will ever meet."

"Its organizers send Maoist men to shout obscenities at good men and women in uniform trying to keep the peace," Ingraham said. "Then they post it on social media to recruit more socialist trolls in skinny jeans."

Ingraham concluded that the Democrats had maneuvered in "a de facto alliance with hateful, vengeful and anti-American radicals.

"Democrats have created a monster that escaped from the lab," said Ingraham. "If we reward them with a Biden victory, what do they learn? They learn that burning it works for what they have done to the United States and what they plan to do."