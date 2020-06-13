Laura Ingraham presents the ideal Republican platform for the 2020 elections

Laura Ingraham opened Friday's edition of "The Ingraham Angle" featuring what she said should be the Republican Party's platform for the 2020 presidential election, and said the party should give people hope that the best days America is to come.

"First, we will redouble our efforts to preserve for all Americans their freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, and freedom of assembly," Ingraham began. "We lost much more than our booming economy in those blockages."

"And even with the reopening of states, millions of Americans still can't attend church services, go to weddings or any other big gathering, for that matter. Well, unless you're looting, mutinying, or throwing obscenities at the cops, of course, then fine. "

After the fiasco of coronavirus blockades, the host said: "Our sacrosanct freedoms should only be summed up in true emergencies and only in accordance with laws passed by elected officials, not by decrees issued by governors or mayors, especially those who do not even they follow their own rules. "

Ingraham's second platform called for the "efforts of multinational companies to send jobs abroad" to be stopped. The third board called for an offensive against violent criminals and support for law enforcement.

"We want all Americans to feel safe inside and outside their homes. And that means prompt and sure punishment for violent crime, especially in poor neighborhoods," said Ingraham. "It also means supporting the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect us."

Then Ingraham asked Republicans to take the threat from China seriously.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We recognize that the Chinese Communist Party is a serious threat to the United States and we will take all necessary measures to prevent it from jeopardizing our national interests," Ingraham said. "Now, for starters, we should ban American companies from doing any work in China that benefits the Chinese military or allows the communist regime to further oppress its own citizens. Tech companies, we are talking to you. We absolutely need to maintain the Chinese infiltrate and undermine our higher education institutions. "

Finally, Ingraham asked Americans to teach children the entire history of the country, "the good and the bad" before asking the Republican Party to fight "tyranny."

"Since the days of the Revolution," he said, "average Americans have fought … tyranny and we promise to continue this fight regardless of the odds."