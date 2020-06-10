Laura Ingraham says Democrats don't care about violence in Chigago, "there is no political influence"

Laura Ingraham accused the Democrats of hypocrisy on Tuesday, criticizing them for doing nothing about Chicago's violence problems, saying they will not act because there is no political influence for them.

"Most Democrats will do their best to say how much they care about blacks," Ingraham said. "However, weekend after weekend of horrific killings of African-Americans in Chicago and not a peep out of them, there is no demand for leadership improvement, for cases to be resolved, for murder charges to be filed. Usually , there are no visits to family members. And why "Because there is no political influence in these situations. So".

Chicago recorded 18 murders on May 31, making it the city's deadliest day in 60 years.

The milestone was reached on a day when Chicago was rocked by another round of protests and looting after George Floyd's Memorial Day death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Ingraham criticized politicians like Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for not doing more for their community.

"It is shameful and how ineffective disadvantaged communities have been drowning in liberal rhetoric for years. But what are the results? On media coverage, politicians like DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will order government employees to paint the streets with the message & # 39; woke up & # 39; swear, "said Ingraham. "However, what he does not want to defend is his party's opposition to the choice of schools in the district, which relegates young blacks to low-performing schools."

The hostess also criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her discussion with Ald. Raymond López, who demanded that Lightfoot develop a plan to stabilize Chicago's neighborhoods for five days, called his Southwest Side neighborhood "a virtual war zone" where members of armed gangs threatened to fire on blacks.

When he demanded that he respond to the comments, Lightfoot told him it was "100 percent full of s – t", prompting a profane response from Lopez.

Ingraham hit Lightfoot.

"Mayor Lightfoot, remember, I was harassing people for not distancing themselves socially and the like, hanging out and picnicking and meeting at home. But now you're demonizing anyone who questions it and its results," Ingraham said. "But I was thinking that conversation sums it up. If the Democrats really are in control in November, they will all tell us how silly we are."

