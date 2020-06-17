Laura Ingraham says Dems went out of her way to distract the Americans from Biden, the wizard of Uhhs.

Laura Ingraham kicked off "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday comparing Joe Biden to the Wizard of Oz.

"Don't you remember the magician who was hiding behind that curtain, trying to project a figure of strength to the public but who ultimately fails?" Ingraham asked after playing clips of Biden speaking indirectly and apparently losing his train of thought.

"Luckily for Joe, his staff limits his interview time and the press blocks and tackles him while muttering and stumbling as you just saw," he added.

Ingraham noted that the coronavirus crisis gave Biden a "cover" to avoid unscripted television interviews and public events, and allowed "anti-Trump forces" to distract the public with false narratives and "perpetual fear."

For example, Ingraham cited criticism of Trump's plan to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while massive protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement fill the streets of cities like New York, which has been devastated by the virus.

"[They say] & # 39; Trump doesn't care about people's health & # 39; [but] remember a week earlier, it was & # 39; Wow, those massive BLM protests are inspiring & # 39; [o] & # 39; Trump will refuse to leave office if he loses. "

Another distraction, Ingraham said, is the continued vandalism of public monuments and other buildings.

"Now, the new idiocracy generals valiantly bring down the monuments to all the confederation generals. One problem. These anti-history fans end up disfiguring other monuments of people who actually worked for the abolitionist movement," he said.

"This is all, as dramatic as it may seem at times, it's complete fun," he said. "The new Bolsheviks hope that he will be so fascinated by the pixie dust that is thrown into the air that he will forget that his group is about to nominate someone who struggles with the whole subject-verb / direct object matter."

"Beyond verbal and cognitive errors, [Biden] is just a dinosaur from Washington that roamed the swamp for about 40 years and yet failed to make significant structural changes to our supposedly almost hopelessly corrupt system."

Ingraham concluded by wondering why, if Biden is the man at the moment, he was unable to take radical action on issues like vigilance in his more than four decades as a senator and vice president.

"After [the death of] Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, they could have brought Congress together," he said. Instead, they threw crumbs to satisfy their angry activist base.

"How hard is it to imagine Biden doing his own version of Obama's apology tour after Bush 2009? And while Joe was busy apologizing, China and the EU will clean their watch and ours, [and] just like Dorothy And his American friends will be disappointed if it becomes clear that Biden behind that curtain will not make his wishes come true – he is simply "The Wizard of Uhhs".