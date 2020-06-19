Laura Ingraham: The past few weeks have shown us that "America has an intense spiritual and family problem."

Laura Ingraham began "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday, alleging that the policies favored by Democrats would harm African Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In March, when the COVID blockades began, we saw how quickly life deteriorated in most large cities," Ingraham said. "Now, most left-leaning mayors extend their orders to stay home when common sense screams that doing so would only create tidal waves of misery."

"The horrific murder of George Floyd and the outrage that unleashed him was like a match in dry wood that was then sprayed with rocket fuel," Ingraham continued. "Political arsonists encouraged criminals to rampage through cities and spread fear to the suburbs. Peaceful protesters were used as cover for both Antifa and [Black Lives Matter] to fuel a corrosive narrative against the law."

Ingraham explained that elected officials from both parties "are too scared or too weak to face the truth: America has an intense spiritual and family problem, not systemic police racism,

"For a long time, we also had an economic system that helped multinational companies at the expense of workers," he added. "So instead of addressing these very difficult problems … they want to convince children that the entire criminal justice system is inherently abusive towards a group of people in itself."

That cynicism, Ingraham said, is affecting both African Americans and racism, and the policies of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would only harm minorities more.

"I bet racism exists at home and so does cynicism. The kind of cynicism that says black children and their families don't deserve to have a choice in education and they don't deserve their job to stay here instead of being sent abroad "Ingraham said. "What the left proposes and what Biden promises would be disastrous for everyone. But I tell you, African Americans would suffer more. His economic policy would not only hinder job creation in the United States." It would restart efforts to submit jobs on the high seas.

"For the past 60 years, American liberals have promised African Americans that their policies would make things better. They were wrong and their policies have failed miserably," Ingraham concluded. "That is why the left has to spread hatred and division. And that is why they are lying about this country and its history. They have nothing positive to offer today. Their only hope is to persuade the Americans to give up. give up and turn on each other. " "