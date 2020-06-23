Laura Ingraham: Trump's demonstration in Tulsa shows & # 39; that life has to continue … we cannot remain hidden forever & # 39;

Laura Ingraham said on Monday in "The Angraham Angle" that President Trump, who went ahead with his demonstration in Tulsa over the weekend, showed that "it will not be controlled by terrorists."

"I think 20 years from now," he said, "no one is going to write about things like John Bolton's necon ramblings. No one is going to write about the specific size of the crowd in a single presidential rally, and no one is going to worry about nicknames. that they hit a pandemic.

REP. ZELDIN IN THE FEEDBACK OF MEDIA ON THE SIZE OF THE TRUMP CROWD IN THE TULSA COMPETITION

"But historians, if they're honest, will notice how in 2020 Trump stood up to defend the greatness of the United States when roving gangs of neo-Marxists brought down historic markers in liberal-led cities."

Ingraham added that Trump had projected a message of resistance and perseverance to a country that was reeling from multiple national crises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He did it to demonstrate that life has to continue, business in the United States must continue and that the campaign must continue," he said. "And, of course, we cannot remain hidden forever, as the Democrats want."

"By simply showing up in Tulsa, Trump showed [that] he will not be controlled by terrorists," Ingraham concluded. "They don't care about COVID infections. If they did, they would have shut down George Floyd's protests in dozens of cities across the United States. But they didn't. None of them should be taken more seriously in this period." "