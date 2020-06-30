Laura Ingraham wonders if George W. Bush is as disappointed in John Roberts as pro-life Americans

The presenter of Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" said Tuesday that although President Trump chose two conservative justices for the Supreme Court, Americans are still "paying" for President Bush's "big mistake" in choosing Judge John Roberts, who has a background with liberal views.

"I wonder what President Bush was thinking. Do you regret this? Laura Ingraham said.

"Are you as disappointed as the millions of pro-life Americans who took Roberts at his word?"

SUPREME COURT APPLIES WITH TEXAS GOP OFFICERS ON MAIL TICKETS, TRUMP CALLS IT A & # 39; BIG WINNER & # 39;

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a Louisiana law requiring people who perform abortions in clinics to have admission privileges to a nearby hospital is unconstitutional, as it imposes an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The court ruled 5-4 in the case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, with Chief Justice John Roberts casting a deciding vote by siding with liberal court judges.

The opinion, written by Judge Stephen Breyer, noted that the Louisiana law is "almost identical word for word" to a Texas law that the court found unconstitutional in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt 2016. A district court had rejected Louisiana law because of that precedent, but an appeals court ruled otherwise.

Ingraham said Roberts' decisions have "covered everything from bad to worse," such as when he voted to defend ObamaCare. Ingraham also said Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch decided to "rewrite the Civil Rights Act of 1964" to include gender identity and sexuality as protected classes. "

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Literally inventing a justification for that law that Congress did not even cite. Then, in 2019, Roberts joined the liberals to block the inclusion of a citizenship question in a census. Not because I thought it was illegal, but only because I disagreed with President Trump's motivations, "Ingraham said.

Roberts was the deciding vote with Democratic court nominees to defend the clearly unconstitutional DACA program. So President Trump now has 200 confirmed judges and has put two solid conservatives in court, but we are still paying for President Bush's big mistake and we are paying for his big mistake by trusting Roberts to apply the law as it is. written. Now Roberts is like a judicial Joe Biden, he is a man who quickly abandons the ideas on which he based his career to adopt positions designed to achieve a political result. "