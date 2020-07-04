Laura Sargeant: Celebrating July 4 as a military spouse living abroad

If you had asked me a few years ago, "what vacation represents love to you," like most people, my automatic response would have been Valentine's Day. For most Americans, this is exactly how they feel. Chocolates, love letters and good food have defined our national day of love.

But for my military husband and me, we had a change of heart this past weekend of July 4th.

Our origin story

The prospect of starting our life together abroad was chaotic and stimulating at the same time. That came true when, on a July 4 weekend, surrounded by family and friends, my soldier and I became husband and wife.

Looking back, I had no idea how significant July 4th would be for our family. It represents the origin of our love story, the origin of our country and the beginning of our lives of service. We immediately moved to Italy so that my husband could serve in the US Army Garrison Italy in the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Our service

Living here in Italy, I have been able to see first hand how the military defends our American freedoms. Seeing my husband and colleagues in action is amazing. It has solidified how proud I am to be an American, and inspired me to find a way to serve our country as well.

It all started with a quick deployment that my husband was a part of. He received it on January 3 and in 30 minutes he was gone. It was scary on my part, but I was excited and ready for whatever presented itself.

Because this happened so quickly and there was no timeline for the troops to return, our men and women needed supplies like snacks, toiletries, wet wipes, shower shoes, and lip balm. I connected with the American Red Cross at the base and decided to dive directly into volunteering.

This was a healthy distraction while my husband was away, and an invaluable opportunity to help our service members. My job was to help and order these items, wrap and package and ship them every day. It was an incredible effort and a great deal of support for our troops. This act of service increased love for my country.

Our celebration of love

This year, as July 4th is fast approaching, I can't believe a year has passed since my husband and I started our journey together. This will be our first year to celebrate our American independence outside of the U.S.

I will definitely miss being with our family and friends. We have a tradition of spending the whole day on the lake sailing or lying by the pool, grilling with a wide variety of food and drinks on hand. My father-in-law served in the military, my brother-in-law is in the Marines and my sister-in-law is in the navy. So naturally our family does everything in a big way, even fireworks!

We'll make sure to incorporate some grilling traditions or even grab some flares to keep the tradition alive. But overall, the appreciation of being an American resides within us now, and that's what the 4th of July holiday is really about: pride in our independence and country. We have learned so much in the past year that Americans living abroad!

I recently read a quote from former President John Adams when he wrote to First Lady Abigail Adams, where he hoped that Independence Day "would be celebrated by generations to come, like the great anniversary festival" with "extreme illuminations from this continent to the other. " . "

To my husband and me, that sounds so true. I wish I could tell President Adams that as I celebrate my family's love anniversary this Fourth of July, I also acknowledge that the Declaration of Independence was the love letter from our Founding Father.

For our military family, Independence Day is the great reminder that love is spelled F-R-E-E-D-O-M.