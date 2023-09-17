Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado has been caught on security footage aggressively groping her date, according to a report by Yahoo News. The incident reportedly occurred at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. on September 15, 2023. The footage shows Boebert repeatedly grabbing and touching her date sexually, despite his attempts to push her away.

Boebert has since issued a statement apologizing for her actions, stating that she “fell short of my values.” She went on to blame her ongoing divorce for her inappropriate behavior, saying that “there’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and painful divorce.”

The incident has sparked outrage among many, with some calling for Boebert to resign from her position as a member of Congress. Others have criticized her for using her divorce as an excuse for her behavior, arguing that it is not an acceptable justification for sexual assault.

Boebert faces backlash over groping incident and book release

Boebert’s groping incident is not the only controversy she is currently facing. The Representative also recently announced the release of her book, which has been met with criticism and ridicule on social media.

The book, titled “America First: The Boebert Way,” has been described as a “jumbled mess” by critics, with many pointing out numerous spelling and factual errors throughout the text. Some have even suggested that the book was not actually written by Boebert herself, but rather by a ghostwriter.

Boebert has defended her book, stating that she wrote it herself and that any errors are “typos.” However, the backlash has continued to grow, with many calling for her to withdraw the book from publication.

These two controversies have led to increased scrutiny of Boebert’s actions and behavior, with many questioning her fitness to serve in Congress. It remains to be seen how she will respond to the criticism and whether she will face any further consequences for her actions.