Lauren Green: Can you be moral without believing in God?

Is belief in God necessary to have good values?

Yale Divinity School Dr. Miroslav Volf says yes. "I think it is possible to be moral and not believe in God," Volf told me. "I say that as a Christian and a Christian theologian. I know many people who do."

But there is a big caveat behind that statement.

"I don't think it's possible to justify, legitimize being moral, so to speak, give reasons to be moral unless you believe in God," Volf said. "I believe that faith in God is a condition."

It may seem like a subtle distinction, even a contradiction, but Volf has an explanation.

The question itself was part of a 2019 global survey by The Pew Research Center called "The Global God Divide". The results, released Monday, asked more than 38,000 people in 34 countries if they believed that believing in God was necessary to be moral and to be a good person.

Across the world, a median of 45 percent of people said that believing in God was necessary. However, the responses varied widely, depending on where people lived and how much money they made.

In western Europe, which is becoming increasingly secular, only 22 percent agreed.

In the Philippines and Indonesia, two highly religious countries that contain emerging economies, the percentage was much higher, at 96 percent.

Jacob Poushter, associate director of research at the Pew Research Center, told me that age, income, and education are all driving forces.

"Those with less income, those with less education, those who are older, tend to say that, you know, belief in God is necessary to be moral," said Poushter. you're more likely to say that God is important. "

Volf said the first thing he reflects on the question is: "What kind of morality do people imagine when they answer these questions?"

That was not part of the Pew study. The question was asked in the context of culture. This indicates that there is a challenge to understand the results of the survey. What it means to be moral or good is different in different cultures.

In the recent book "Seeing Jesus from the East: A New Look at the Most Influential Figure in History", Abdu Murray and Ravi Zacharias write about the difference between Eastern and Western cultures. They conclude that western cultures tend to be more individualistic, where their identity is not based on their family or tribe. It is what you make of yourself.

But the authors found that eastern cultures "are collectivist or communal, which means that each person's value, dignity, integrity, and identity are derived from how the community perceives it." [p. 89]

In Eastern cultures, going against the tide of a cultural norm is a great sin; the authors write that one that rarely creates a problem for Westerners.

The other issue for Volf, who is the director of the Yale Center for Faith and Culture, is what he talked about earlier, how does he justify his morality? Why are you okay? What is your motivation?

"I had a very incredibly holy babysitter," said Volf. "And if you asked why it is moral? She would stutter. She would have no particular reason to give for that, but she lived a moral life nonetheless. But that is different from asking the question: "Is it possible for us to have good reasons and justify actions, moral actions, without there being a God who is fundamental to our … moral structure of the world?" And in response to that question, I would say, no, it is difficult. "

What it means is that if there is no God, there is no objective standard of morality that exists outside of each and every one of us, then it is difficult to give an empirical and justifiable reason for why we are moral, or to insist that others also they are.

Here in the United States, where freedom of religion is one of our fundamental tenets, the percentage of people who matched God and morals is closer to the overall results by 44 percent. But in our northern neighbor, Canada, the figure is only 26 percent.

America is a bit abnormal in that religion is still very strong here, and belief in God is high, but the number of people who believe that God is necessary for morality has decreased significantly: 14 points from 58 percent in 2002, the last time Pew did the survey.

Why?

Part of the other study findings may offer a clue. Generally speaking, the higher a country's gross domestic product, the less likely it is to believe that God and morality go hand in hand.

Sweden, arguably the most secular country with one of the highest per capita incomes, had the lowest percentage of people who hold that a belief in God and morals go together, just 9 percent.

Volf said that living well can be a form of worship in itself.

"Wealth has become a god in itself in some way, and it is also combined with a certain effort for fame, with a certain availability of entertainment," Volf said. "We invest in something from which we derive our sense of value, from which we derive our sense of direction in life. And that becomes a replacement for God. That becomes an idol for us."

The good news and a sign of hope for Volf is that, despite a plethora of different religions and cultures around the world, the concept of God is quite universal.

