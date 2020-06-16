Laurence Tribe apologizes for saying that Joe Biden should select Elizabeth Warren as a running partner over someone based on & # 39; cosmetics & # 39;

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, a fierce critic of President Trump, apologized Monday after saying that Joe Biden should choose Senator Elizabeth Warren as his running mate instead of choosing a candidate based on "cosmetics".

Tribe was among a large group of liberal activists, more than 100 in all, who signed a letter urging Biden to select Warren as his running mate. The letter, which was sent to the Biden campaign last Friday, stated that Warren was the most fit for the job. However, many Democrats still expect Biden to select a black woman for the role, such as California Sen. Kamala Harris, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, or Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Tribe told the Washington Post that there would be "symbolic ways that some people would be disappointed" if Biden chose Warren, but he insisted that she would be the right choice.

"I think African Americans, especially, would be the first to say that they are more interested in the results than in cosmetics," Tribe told the Post when asked about the letter.

The tribe's choice of words resulted in a backlash online, and he turned to Twitter to apologize.

"By urging @SenWarren As the strongest VP option, I didn't want to express any doubt that several women of color currently on Biden's short list would also be great options, "Tribe wrote.

"When the Post asked me why Biden's choice of a white woman would not automatically offend African-Americans, I replied that I thought, 'Above all, they would be the first to say that they are more interested in the results than in the cosmetics.' I apologize for my choice of words, "added Tribe. "I have never doubted that racial identity is a significant variable in American governance. It must count largely in favor of previously excluded groups as part of a person's entire record of background, skills, and values. I am FOR Warren, no for the ANTI-excellent. "