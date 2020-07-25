Laurent Duvernay-Tardif chooses to leave the 2020 NFL season

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make, but I must follow my convictions and do what I think is right for me personally," the Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman said on Twitter. Send. "That is why I have decided to take the League and NFLPA-negotiated Exclusion Option and officially opt for the 2020 NFL season.

"Being on the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it places on people and our health system. I cannot afford to transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport I love." If I'm going to take risks, I will take care of the patients. "

Duvernay-Tardif is the first NFL player to choose not to participate in the 2020 season due to the pandemic. According to ESPN, Duvernay-Tardif would earn $ 2.75 million this season. By choosing not to participate, you will get $ 150,000 instead as a result of an agreement reached Friday between the union and the league.

Duvernay-Tardif, who earned his medical degree from McGill University in Canada in 2018, plays as a right guard on the Chiefs offensive line. He played in the biggest game of his life in February, helping the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.