Laurent Duvernay-Tardif chooses to leave the 2020 NFL season

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make, but I must follow my convictions and do what I think is right for me personally," the Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman said on Twitter. Send. "That is why I have decided to take the League and NFLPA-negotiated Exclusion Option and officially opt for the 2020 NFL season.
"Being on the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it places on people and our health system. I cannot afford to transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport I love." If I'm going to take risks, I will take care of the patients. "
Duvernay-Tardif was in his third year of medical school when the Chiefs recruited him for the sixth round in 2014. He continued his studies and returned to Montreal in the off-season to complete his clinical rotations in pediatrics, obstetrics, geriatrics and his preferred specialization, Emergency Medicine. On May 29, 2018, he received his medical doctorate after eight years.