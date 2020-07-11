Laurie Cardoza-Moore, mother of 5 children, says the US education system promotes & # 39; propaganda & # 39; anti-american

The greatest national security threat to the United States comes from the textbooks of United States history and the Common Core curriculum, founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, Laurie Cardoza-Moore, said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Cardoza-Moore, who studied her five children at home, told presenter Pete Hegseth that American learning institutions are selling liberal propaganda to the nation's youth.

In the 2019 McGraw-Hill editorial Advanced Placement textbook "American Democracy Now," the authors write that the United States Constitution "implicitly supports unequal and discriminatory treatment of African Americans."

"This really came through Common Core: this propaganda. The Constitution does not endorse or endorse slavery. It did not even mention slavery," said Cardoza-Moore. "But, this propaganda is taught to our children."

"We don't even teach our children about the founding of our country anymore. We don't tell our children the story of the Puritans, the sacrifices they made. We no longer talk about the American Revolution. Let's not talk about Haym Solomon who helped fund the American Revolution with George Washington, "he noted. "Now we start in Reconstruction. And, when you start the Civil War, the darkest moment in our history, it's no surprise that we see chaos erupting in our communities."

"This is an outrage," exclaimed Cardoza-Moore. "It represents the greatest national security threat to our constitutional republic."

In Pearson 2019 "By the People: A History of the United States," the authors write that the Republican Party was "dedicated to stopping the spread of slavery anywhere in the nation where it did not exist."

"The Republican Party opposed slavery. It was the Democrats. It was the Democrats that were members of the Ku Klux Klan," said Cardoza-Moore. "It was Robert Byrd. We remember him, a famous congressman who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. It was not the Republican Party."

"Lincoln was a member of the Republican Party. He set out to abolish slavery," he added. "So yes, this again, is disinformation."

"If you listen to the children, if you listen to the comments made by these children on the streets of our cities with chaos, you can listen to the propaganda that is being promoted to them," Cardoza-Moore concluded.