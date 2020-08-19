New York (CNN) Lavender sales are surging as people seek relief from stress and sleep deprivation during the pandemic.

Castle Farm, the UK’s largest lavender grower, said its “sleep oil” sales have quadrupled during the pandemic. Demand is also up at Pleasant Valley Lavender Farm in New Jersey, which said it’s seen more customers looking for stress relief this summer.

Lorna Roberts, a family farmer at Castle Farm, said the farm’s lavender sleep oil sales have quadrupled during the pandemic.

While lavender has long been touted by some as a natural remedy for anxiety, insomnia and various other ailments, there is no scientific backing for those claims.

But it does smell nice.