Law & Order Hate Crimes Spinoff May Go To Streaming Not NBC Due To Language

Instead of going to NBC as expected, Law and order: hate crimes You can find your first home on Peacock, the streaming service from NBC Universal. The latest spin-off of the NBC flagship Law The series has been in development for almost two years, with no release date in sight. A change of platform is only the last problem for the spin-off, in addition to being replaced by another Law spin-off apparently taking precedence on NBC.

The idea behind Hate crimes is that I would follow in the footsteps of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which could be said to be more popular than the original program, already renewed for three new seasons (which will make the series count to 24). While SVU deals with crimes of a sexual nature, abuse and crimes related to children, the elderly and the disabled, Hate crimes would deal with criminal acts that are discriminatory, generally based on race, religion, or sexuality.

While NBC has been home to everything Law franchise, the delicate nature of Hate crimes You may need to move to Peacock. TVLine reports that Warren Leight, who serves as the SVU Showrunner told the THR Top 5 podcast that the language involved in the hate crime discussion may not be appropriate for network television. He also stated that the show appeared to be more suitable for Peacock as he stopped before making an official announcement that Hate crimes would come to the new streaming service.

I think he was perceived to fit Peacock better. The vocabulary people use when they commit hate crimes is not acceptable on network television, and that's an interesting consideration.

Leight makes an interesting point about the language involved in hate crimes. While crimes take place in SVU they are graphic in nature as they are not seen in explicit detail, it is sanitized enough to air on NBC. Hate crimes, on the other hand, often go hand in hand with hate speech, which could not be broadcast on network television. However, it would lose some impact if the censors had to cut the words that were spoken. In this way, a change to the transmission can be an advantage for Hate crimes.

The biggest obstacle in the path of development Hate crimes right now is Christopher Meloni's reintroduction to the Law universe. Her character Elliott Stabler was the star of the first 12 seasons of SVU and now it has a spin-off of its own in development. Meloni's safe ratings draw has pushed that spin-off Hate crimes in the development hierarchy. A change to Peacock could allow Law and order: hate crimes An opportunity to develop separately and attract a different type of audience.

