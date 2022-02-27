Law & Order is back on the air with all-new episodes! The long-running crime drama series has been renewed for the 21st season and will continue to follow the cases of the New York City Police Department. Dick Wolf, the creator of Law & Order, has promised that this season will be “the best one yet.” Be sure to tune in every Thursday night at 10/9c on NBC to see what happens next!

When did the series premiere?

The first episode of the series was released on February 24, 2022. The second episode is set to come on March 3, 2022.

Who is in the cast?

Anthony Anderson as Detective Kevin Bernard

Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove

Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon

Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

Odelia Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy

Let’s get back to episode one

The episode was titled “The Right Thing”. The crime-solving crew of Law & Order returned on Thursday night with an episode that saw some familiar faces join forces to take down a high-profile suspect.

What was the case?

Bill Cosby-like Henry, recently released from prison for serial rape but maintaining his innocence, was shot and killed outside of his brownstone apartment. Cosgrove and Bernard immediately questioned Henry’s wife, Veronica, who claimed the surveillance system wasn’t activated because they live in a small town where the doors are never locked.

Henry was one of the most well-known figures in the city, so his case generated a lot of media attention and even attracted the mayor, which led Bernard to comment, “First time in 20 years that people actually care about a Black man getting shot.

Cosgrove and Bernard- an odd duo!

Cosgrove is the more traditionalist of his two counterparts, while Bernard takes a progressive approach. When Cosgrove aggressively approached a potential Black witness, Bernard pushed him away, causing Cosgrove to bemoan “these young kids” for not having any respect and complaining that saying the wrong thing could cost him his badge.

Bernard suggested Cosgrove try a different approach – like treating law-abiding citizens with dignity – but Cosgrove noted that he knows how to speak his mind, and declared that cell phones have “ruined everything.” But he also stated that cell phones do make cops accountable.

The surprising revelation

In the course of the investigation, the detectives learned that prosecutor Jamie Ross (Carey Lowell), who appeared in 50 Law & Order episodes, argued with Henry before he died. The original case was prosecuted by her, and Henry’s guilty verdict was thrown out because Henry’s promise that she would not prosecute him in court was considered legally binding. Since Henry was released due to Cosgrove’s mistake, Ross all but accused her of murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/lawandordertv/status/1497351422303772673?s=20&t=RQLzci0nuev5aQnopaffUQ

Who is the real killer?

As a result of a cigarette and surveillance footage of someone in a hoodie, they found Nicole, Henry’s first accuser. Cosgrove practically promised her immunity if she confessed during the interrogation. Nicole came clean, only to be handcuffed after she revealed the truth. Protests were held outside the courthouse after Nicole’s arrest. In response to Price’s request, the judge set her bail at $1 million – effectively keeping her in jail.

Why you should watch Law & Order Season 21?

All-new episodes of Law & Order Season 21 are now available to stream on NBC. The detectives, prosecutors all investigate complex crimes involving sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. With gripping storylines and well-developed characters, Law & Order Season 21 is not to be missed! Tune in today and see why this iconic show has been captivating audiences for over two decades. Law & Order Season 21 is a captivating show that you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget to tune in today! This would be a treat to all crime-genre lovers.