Law & Order SVU Spinoff Writer Fired For Threatening Facebook Posts

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf fires writer Craig Gore from the spin-off after his menacing Facebook posts about the Black Lives Matter protests.

Dick Wolf, the creator and executive producer of Law, fired writer and producer Craig Gore in response to Gore's controversial social media posts about Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country. Gore was originally hired by Wolf to write and produce in the new spin-off, Law and order: organized crime. Her previous written credits include shows like SMASH. and Chicago P.D.

Gore's Facebook profile drew negative attention yesterday after he posted a photo of himself wielding a gun with the caption "Curfew…"Then he threatened in the comments section to"malicious mothers trying to fuck with my property"His post was in direct response to the protests and looting this week in Los Angeles, as well as in other major American cities, after George Floyd's death sparked a national eruption of racial tensions.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: SVU Law & Order: How Stabler Originally Returned To The Show

Wolf He released a statement via Twitter this afternoon explaining his decision to fire Gore from the show. "I will not tolerate this behavior, especially during our national time pain," he wrote. "I am finishing Craig Gore immediately.However, Wolf was not alone in issuing a statement on the matter.

Actor spin-off star Chris Meloni issued his own response to Gore's firing after writer and comedian Drew Janda tweeted screenshots of Gore's Facebook post on Meloni and referred to Gore as "Meloni"new showrunner." In response, Meloni clarified in a reply tweet that Matt Olmstead, not Gore, is the spin-off showrunner. Meloni also explained that he has "I have no news about SOME hires"and added that he has"no idea"Who is Gore.

In March, NBC ordered 13 episodes of Law and order: organized crime after Meloni signed up to star. The series will see him reprise his beloved role as Detective Elliot Stabler of Law and order: SVU, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2006. This spin-off marks his official return to the Wolf franchise since he left. SVU in 2011 after a wage dispute with the network. NBC has yet to release many details about the show, although they have confirmed that it will revolve around Stabler as he heads the New York Police organized crime division. But before beginning his term in Organized crime, SVU Showrunner Warren Leight recently revealed that Meloni will be the guest star as Stabler in SVUSeason 22 premiere. Initially, Leight had planned to write Stabler and his family in the season 21 finale, but the coronavirus pandemic caused production to stop four episodes before the finale.

Amateurs (and SVU star Ice T) praise Wolf's swift decision to convict and fire Gore. As for Gore, he has not yet publicly responded to his termination. Now fans are only hoping Wolf will work quickly to find a suitable replacement so they can leave all of this behind and welcome Stabler back to the Law Family with open arms.

Next: What is Dick Wolf's net worth?

Source: Dick Wolf

Glee was hell thanks to Lea Michele, says Samantha Marie Ware