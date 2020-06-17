Lawmaker Criticizes Amazon's "Performative" Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

Amazon, which last week imposed a one-year ban on selling its controversial facial recognition technology to police, is being called in for a "performative" gesture amid continued Black Lives Matter protests.

That technology, known as Rekogntiion, has drawn the ire of racial justice groups and civil liberties advocates, who claim it is biased against blacks and should not be sold to law enforcement agencies in the United States.

"Corporations have been quick to share expressions of support for the Black Lives Matter movement after public outrage at the killings of black Americans like George Floyd by the police," Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., Said in a letter. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Unfortunately, many of these gestures have been effective at best. Asking Congress to regulate facial recognition technology is one of these gestures. However, Amazon, as the world leader in technology and innovation, has a unique opportunity before them to put substantive actions behind their feelings of & # 39; solidarity with the black community & # 39; by not selling a faulty product to the police and instead playing a critical role in ending systemic racism in our nation's criminal justice system, "continued the California legislator.

Gomez also asks specific questions about the retail giant's commitment to facial recognition technology, including:

Will the moratorium apply to existing contracts with law enforcement agencies?

Will Amazon stop the development of its facial recognition system during the moratorium?

Will the moratorium cover federal and local law enforcement agencies beyond the police, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE)?

In addition to the facial recognition policy change, which Amazon did not explicitly link to the Black Lives Matter protests, the company announced $ 10 million in donations to racial justice organizations.

