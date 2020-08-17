lawmaker:-usps-more-serious-than-russian-interference

- 1 Lawmaker: USPS issues more serious than Russian interference
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should resign over changes he implemented at the US Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election.
