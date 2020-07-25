Lawrence Jones: & # 39; anarchists & # 39; of the big city that use the death of George Floyd & # 39; as a shield & # 39;

The left-wing protests that have gotten out of control in cities like Portland, Oregon are examples of a well-funded anarchist movement, not a grassroots call for reform in the wake of George Floyd's death two months ago, "Fox Nation." Host Lawrence Jones said Friday.

Violent protesters have a far-left agenda that does not fit the needs of disadvantaged communities on behalf of which they claim to be rebelling, Jones told "Hannity" guest host Jason Chaffetz.

"As Jason knows, I've been reporting on all these liberal cities for a while," said Jones. "I spent most of last year going to every city, talking about death, poverty and destruction in these communities. It's not just about rhetoric against law enforcement, but the fact that they are willing to let the cities burn. "

"The most unpleasant part of this is that this started on George Floyd, and you have a group of paid anarchists who are now trying to use George Floyd's death as a shield when this has nothing to do with them. These people have their own agenda, they are anarchists and they are paid, they are ready to take over & # 39; zones & # 39; ".

Jones added that there is no accountability at city offices in these cities, saying that leaders like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have failed in their number 1 responsibility: keeping residents safe.

"Average Americans who don't even care about the politics of a Democratic or Republican party are scared right now because they see what is happening to their cities," Jones added.

Jones later said he would advise President Trump to pressure the Republican National Committee to come out and fill the void left by Democratic leaders in the cities.

"I think you should hold the Republican National Committee accountable. These are American citizens … it is our duty to fight for life from the womb to the grave. The only way we can win is by changing what is happening in those communities. You can "Don't change it if you're not there," he said.

Jones added that he has spoken with residents of affected cities like Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore, who stress that they don't care where the help comes from, they just need it soon.